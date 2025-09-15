BitSaci Sees Strong Growth in Latin American Markets, Announces New Platform Features to Enhance User Trading Experience

Lakewood, CO , Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitSaci CRYPTO GROUP LIMITED, the innovative operator behind the Web3-focused cryptocurrency exchange BitSaci (https://www.bitsaci.com/), today reported robust growth in its Latin American user base and trading volumes. With a surge in adoption across key markets such as Brazil and Mexico, BitSaci is expanding its footprint in the region, driven by increasing demand for secure, efficient, and innovative digital asset trading solutions. To further capitalize on this momentum, the platform is rolling out a suite of new features designed to elevate the trading experience for its global community.



Since its launch, BitSaci has rapidly gained traction in Latin America, where users are embracing the platform's commitment to Web3 principles, including decentralization, transparency, and user empowerment. Recent data shows a significant uptick in registrations and daily active users from the region, with trading volumes in spot markets and perpetual contracts increasing by over 50% quarter-over-quarter. This growth underscores BitSaci's strategic focus on providing localized, high-performance services that cater to the unique needs of emerging markets, where cryptocurrency adoption is accelerating amid economic shifts and digital innovation.



"We are thrilled by the enthusiastic response from our Latin American users, who are at the forefront of the global Web3 movement," said Kevin Patel, Chief Operating Officer of BitSaci CRYPTO GROUP LIMITED. "Our platform's blend of cutting-edge technology and user-centric design is resonating strongly in these dynamic markets. We are committed to investing further in the region, delivering tools that make digital asset trading more accessible, secure, and rewarding for everyone."



To support this expansion and enhance user satisfaction, BitSaci is introducing several exciting new features:

• Expanded Trading Pairs: The platform is adding support for popular new cryptocurrency pairs, including emerging tokens in DeFi and GameFi sectors, paired with stablecoins like USDT. This will provide users with greater diversity and liquidity for both spot and derivatives trading.

• Optimized Perpetual Contracts Engine: Leveraging BitSaci's proprietary Matrix trading engine, the update will reduce latency and improve execution speeds, enabling high-frequency trading with up to 5 million transactions per second (TPS). This enhancement is particularly beneficial for users engaging in leveraged positions and hedging strategies.

• Localized Payment Gateways: Tailored for Latin American users, BitSaci is integrating region-specific fiat on-ramps, allowing seamless deposits and withdrawals in local currencies such as the Brazilian Real (BRL) and Mexican Peso (MXN). This lowers barriers to entry and streamlines the onboarding process for new traders.

• Enhanced Yield-Generating Products: Building on its existing balance management and lending services, BitSaci is launching flexible staking options that offer competitive yields on idle assets, with features like instant withdrawals and customizable interest rates.



These updates align with BitSaci's broader vision of building a comprehensive Web3 ecosystem. By combining advanced blockchain infrastructure with intuitive tools, the platform empowers users to participate in decentralized finance, gaming, and AI-driven innovations, all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.



As BitSaci continues to grow, it remains dedicated to fostering a vibrant global community. The company plans to host educational webinars and community events in Latin America to further engage users and promote the benefits of Web3 technologies.



About BitSaci

BitSaci (https://www.bitsaci.com/) is a globally-oriented cryptocurrency exchange built on Web3 principles, operated by BitSaci CRYPTO GROUP LIMITED. The platform is committed to providing users with a secure, stable, fair, and transparent trading environment for digital assets. Registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FinCEN in the United States (Reg. No. 31000292945075), BitSaci offers a range of services including spot trading, perpetual contracts, yield-generating financial products, and robust security features, aiming to be a leading gateway to the Web3 economy for users worldwide.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

