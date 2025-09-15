US Radiology Information System Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Koninklijke Philips, Siemens, Oracle, McKesson, GE, Fujifilm,n Shimadzu, Hologic, Sectra

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Radiology Information System Market - Technology Trends & Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Radiology Information System Market is expected to reach US$ 636.55 million by 2033 from US$ 322.71 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.84% from 2025 to 2033.

The region's market is driven by a number of factors, including the sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, widespread use of electronic health records (EHR), rising rates of chronic illnesses, regulatory incentives, and the incorporation of cloud-based and artificial intelligence solutions to improve operational efficiency and diagnostic accuracy.





The growing need for diagnostic imaging solutions and improvements in healthcare IT are driving the rapid growth of the US Radiology Information System (RIS) market. Through its ability to manage patient scheduling, image tracking, reporting, and invoicing, RIS is essential to enhancing radiology processes. These tools assist medical professionals in improving patient care quality, cutting down on mistakes, and streamlining processes. RIS solutions are become more effective, adaptable, and scalable with the combination of cloud-based technology and artificial intelligence (AI), making it easier for clinics and hospitals to handle massive amounts of imaging data.



The aging population, the increase in chronic illness prevalence, and the growing demand for effective healthcare data management are the main factors propelling the RIS market's expansion. By automating picture processing and offering clinical decision assistance, the use of AI technology significantly improves diagnostic capabilities. Furthermore, compatibility with Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) and Electronic Health Records (EHR) guarantees smooth data transfer between healthcare facilities, promoting cooperative decision-making. The need for RIS solutions is anticipated to increase as healthcare providers continue to adopt these cutting-edge systems, greatly enhancing the effectiveness and precision of diagnostic services nationwide.

The adoption of radiology information systems is significantly influenced by urbanization and rising healthcare spending. The use of radiology information systems is reportedly being aided by the surge in healthcare investments in the US, with 55 biopharma firms securing agreements worth at least $100 million in 2024. Issues in the industry are highlighted by the fact that US companies who have raised more than USD 15 million in venture capital are seeing flat or negative rounds. Healthcare institutions in growing metropolitan areas must incorporate cutting-edge solutions for efficient patient data administration and diagnosis.



Key Factors Driving the United States Radiology Information System Market Growth

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases



The US Radiology Information System Market Industry is being driven mostly by the rising incidence of chronic illnesses including cancer, heart disease, and neurological disorders. Nearly 70% of all fatalities in the US are caused by chronic illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the American Cancer Society, there have been almost 1.9 million more cancer cases nationwide in the past 12 months.



In order to properly manage and simplify patient data and eventually spur market growth, this increasing incidence calls for sophisticated radiology information systems. Well-known companies like Siemens Healthineers and GE Healthcare are spending money on R&D to offer creative solutions for improved data management and imaging, which is driving market growth in the US even more.



Technological Advancements in Radiology



The US Radiology Information System Market is undergoing a transformation thanks to the introduction of cutting-edge technologies like cloud computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI). Advances in AI-powered diagnostic technologies improve imaging procedures' precision and effectiveness. According to a study by the American College of Radiology, using cutting-edge imaging technologies can cut diagnostic mistakes by as much as 30%.



Leading the way in incorporating these technologies into their radiological platforms are businesses like as Philips and Fujifilm, which promote more effective data management and market expansion.



Government Initiatives for Electronic Health Records



The US Radiology Information System Market Industry is being greatly impacted by the drive for the broad use of Electronic Health Records (EHR) in the US. EHR use is encouraged under the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act in order to enhance patient care. Nearly 85% of hospitals have implemented approved EHR systems, which by necessity need effective radiology information systems for optimum performance, according to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology.



As well-known companies like Cerner and Allscripts continue to provide integrated solutions that improve radiological procedures, this regulatory backing creates a favorable climate for industry expansion.



Challenges in the United States Radiology Information System Market

Interoperability Issues



In the market for Radiology Information Systems (RIS), interoperability is still a major obstacle. Even though RIS platforms are becoming more and more linked with Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) and Electronic Health Records (EHR), many healthcare providers still utilize incompatible software. Workflow inefficiencies, mistakes in patient care, and delays in diagnosis might result from this inability to transmit data seamlessly.

Time, significant resources, and continuous attempts to standardize data formats and protocols are necessary to achieve complete interoperability across different healthcare systems. Healthcare providers could find it difficult to fully utilize RIS technology until these obstacles are removed, which might have an impact on operational effectiveness and patient care in general.



Data Security and Privacy Concerns



Strong security and privacy become crucial when RIS solutions handle sensitive patient data. The usage of medical imaging data and digital health records is growing, which increases the danger of hacks and illegal access. Strict laws like the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) must be followed by healthcare institutions in order to maintain compliance and preserve patient privacy.

RIS system administration is made more difficult by the need to maintain compliance. Any security lapses or noncompliance with regulations may lead to financial penalties, legal action, and a decline in patient confidence. Because of this, data security is a top priority for healthcare practitioners who use RIS systems.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

Koninklijke Philips n.v.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Oracle

McKesson Corporation

GE HealthCare

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Sectra AB

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $322.71 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $636.55 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.2 Research Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Radiology Information System Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Types

6.2 By Component

6.3 By Development Mode



7. Types

7.1 Integrated

7.2 Standalone



8. Component

8.1 Hardware

8.2 Software

8.3 Services



9. Development Mode

9.1 Web-Based

9.2 On-Premise

9.3 Cloud-Based



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat



12. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/636nh9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment