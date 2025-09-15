Lingerie Fighting Championships Add 250,000 Dogecoin to Treasury

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY) announced today that they have purchased 250,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) and added them to their treasury which already includes Bitcoin (BTC).

“I wanted to apply the same strategy to crypto as I would to any other investment,” CEO Shaun Donnelly says, “diversify, diversify, diversify.”

Since deciding to add crypto to its treasury in June, the company has seen a sharp rise in popularity, soaring past 2 million followers on social media. To date LFC events have received more than a quarter billion views on such streaming platforms as Fubo, ToroTV, Tubi and YouTube.

“I believe there is a lot of overlap between our fanbase and crypto enthusiasts,” Donnelly says.

The company enjoyed a very good summer including doing their first ever events in the UK. LFC43: Sindependence Day 2 took place in London, England on the 4th of July and saw Jolene ‘The Valkyrie’ Hexx successfully defend her European title vs challenger Mel Fire. And then just two nights later LFC44: Underground Knockouts took place in Cariff, Wales where Bella Ink successfully defended the overall title vs Hexx in a match that ended with both fighters unconscious (the fight was ruled a draw, allowing Ink to maintain the title).

“The UK was an amazing experience for everyone involved,” Donnelly says.

LFC45 will be much closer to home, as Donnelly plans to do at least one more Las Vegas event this season. Keep an eye on LFC’s web-site at www.LFCfights.com for more information.

About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed martial arts events for live audiences and television viewers featuring female fighters.

For more information please visit www.LFCfights.com

