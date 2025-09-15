Solana Memecoin $SON is First-Ever Meme to Utilize New Payment Flow with Moonpay & Moongate

New York, NY, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- $SON (a cryptocurrency inspired by the famous “are ya winning, son?” internet meme) announced today that you can now buy $SON with Apple Pay, Paypal, Mastercard, or Visa directly on the son.meme website, using Moongate wallet creation and MoonPay as the bridge.

Currently, $SON is the first partner to integrate this new flow. This enables maximum payment options, doesn’t require an app download, and requires minimal steps for buyers.

This activation is part of Moonpay's broader initiative to accelerate the bridge from fiat-to-crypto for all crypto assets, memecoins included. This move follows Moonpay’s recent approval for their New York BitLicense, which is widely recognized as the gold standard in crypto. Moonpay officially offers digital payment solutions for crypto in all 50 states.



In addition to integrating Moonpay, $SON has also partnered with MoonGate, a Solana wallet gateway which simplifies the web3 wallet on-boarding process in a significant way. Moongate allows users to plug in their existing social logins (Google, Apple, or X) to automatically create a Solana wallet that stores your $SON coins. It takes less than a minute to set up and is accessible directly on the son coin website.

With these two integrations, $SON delivers an enormous leap forward in memecoin user experience and community onboarding which is sure to set a new trend in the industry:

Frictionless Purchases: Through MoonPay’s upgraded fiat-to-crypto bridge, users can buy verified low-cap meme tokens on Solana with their credit or debit card, with a frictionless checkout process that’s entirely new to memecoins.

Seamless Wallet Creation: With MoonGate, new and existing holders can log in using familiar social credentials, removing one of the biggest barriers to Web3 adoption. Sign-up takes a few minutes and skips the typical friction-points in web3 onboarding.

About Son ($SON)

Son coin is a memecoin project inspired by the original “are ya winning, son?” meme. The token was launched on August 7th, 2025 on the Solana blockchain. It is more than just a coin paying homage to the original meme, it’s evolving into something much more magical.



About MoonPay

MoonPay is the world’s leading Web3 infrastructure company, powering fiat-to-crypto payments for millions worldwide. Its newest payment system sets a new standard for speed, security, and user experience.

About MoonGate

MoonGate is a Web3 authentication layer that enables seamless login via Google, Apple, Twitter (X), and Ethereum wallets. By embedding social logins directly into wallet adapters, MoonGate makes onboarding faster, simpler, and more familiar to mainstream users.

Media Contact (Official Links):

Quotes from a $SON believer

“By being the first small memecoin to directly integrate MoonPay’s new payment product (and doing it only 1 month after launch), Son is empowering crypto-outsiders to participate early in a memecoin lifecycle that is traditionally dominated by crypto-insiders.”



“The community will naturally grow and find its voice just being a good meme and being easy to purchase for new crypto users. Cryptocurrencies that have the least friction and most retail distribution will always attract the most liquidity and speculation over time. This is why I think tier-1 exchange listings are so important, and why this integration has so much potential.”

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.