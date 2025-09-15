DINEWISE, INC. ANNOUNCES CORPORATE NAME AND SYMBOL CHANGE TO SUPERSTAR PLATFORMS, INC.

ATLANTA, GA, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinewise, Inc. (OTC PINK: DWIS) (the “Company”), a national technology conglomerate specializing in automotive, fintech, and entertainment solutions, today announced that its corporate name and trading symbol change has been processed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Effective today, the Company will trade under its new name SUPERSTAR PLATFORMS, INC. and new ticker symbol SPST.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Corporate identity refreshed — Dinewise, Inc. is now Superstar Platforms, Inc.

• New ticker symbol — shares begin trading today under OTC PINK: SPST.

• Strategic growth focus — expanding fintech portfolio through targeted acquisitions.

• Shareholder value priority — branding and digital transformation designed to drive recurring revenues and long-term growth.

The request was posted on FINRA’s Daily List on Friday, September 12, 2025, with trading under the new name and symbol commencing Monday, September 15, 2025.

“This name and symbol change represents an exciting new chapter for our Company,” said Michael Farr, Chief Executive Officer of Superstar Platforms, Inc. “As Superstar Platforms, we are better positioned to execute our corporate branding strategy, accelerate digital transformation, and deliver on our strategic priorities and financial goals for shareholders. This marks the beginning of a powerful growth phase that will expand our market presence, drive product innovation, and enhance long-term shareholder value.”

Superstar Platforms intends to expand its footprint in fintech through targeted acquisitions designed to strengthen recurring revenue streams and cash flow, while continuing to advance opportunities across the automotive and entertainment sectors.

ABOUT SUPERSTAR PLATFORMS, INC.

Superstar Platforms, Inc. (OTC PINK: SPST) is a diversified technology company with operations spanning automotive, fintech, and entertainment. Through its subsidiaries and strategic acquisitions, the Company is committed to delivering innovative solutions that transform industries, unlock new revenue opportunities, and create long-term value for its shareholders.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurances such expectations will prove accurate. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: market acceptance of current and future products and services, the Company’s ability to develop and commercialize new offerings, competition, reliance on third-party vendors, macroeconomic conditions, and other factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

