Thirty-three companies receive certification in Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations

Toronto, ON, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) announces 33 Canadian organizations will be recognized for achieving Gold-, Silver-, or Bronze-level status in the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) program.

Over 300 companies participate in CCIB’s PAIR program, and they all share something in common: an active commitment to integrating economic reconciliation throughout their business operations with accountability.

The corporations certified in 2025 demonstrate leadership in Indigenous relations. Through the program and its verification process, the accreditation recognizes the value of strong relationships and the diverse opportunities and challenges that exist for those committed to equitable Indigenous economic participation. The program leverages independent Indigenous verifiers to validate performance and confirm the company's commitment, success, and impact in Indigenous relations.

“PAIR certification offers a tangible and measurable pathway toward integrating Indigenous economic reconciliation throughout business,” said Tabatha Bull, CCIB president and CEO. “Certified companies demonstrate leadership by embedding Indigenous inclusion in their workforce, business practices, and partnerships. Their efforts contribute to building a stronger, more equitable and inclusive future for Canada."

PAIR certification looks at four key performance areas: leadership actions, employment, business development, and community relationships. Achieving certification opens the door to procurement initiatives, partnerships, and business development opportunities with Indigenous communities while contributing to the company's corporate social responsibility goals.

The 2025 certified companies will be recognized during the Indigenous Relations Forum & PAIR Awards on Oct. 8, 2025, at The Hyatt Regency in Vancouver, B.C.

Congratulations to the following PAIR-certified members:

Gold Certification Silver Certification Bronze Certification ATCO Frontec Ltd. EPCOR Utilities Inc. AECOM Deloitte Canada FCC - Farm Credit Canada Alithya Digital Technology Corporation Pathways Executive Search Forbes Bros Ltd. B&B Contracting Group Gestion ADC Babcock Canada Inc. Imperial Oil Ltd. - Upstream Black & McDonald PGR Procon Mining & Tunneling Ltd. CBRE Limited REMCAN Projects LP Defence Construction Canada Rise Consulting E.S. Fox Limited Strad Inc. EllisDon TELUS GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy Graham Industrial Services LP Humanity Financial Management Inc. Interfor Ontario Kinectrics Inc. MIDWEST Pitbull Energy Services Inc. SITE Resource Group Limited Partnership Sun Life Universal Rail Systems Inc. Vancity

Learn more about CCIB’s Indigenous Relations Forum & PAIR Awards here.

About Canadian Council for Indigenous Business:

CCIB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCIB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit www.ccib.ca

