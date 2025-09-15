MidLife Magic Coaching Founder Katia Ferreira Celebrates Over 40 Years of Transformative Care for Women

Bellflower, California, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MidLife Magic Coaching founder Katia Ferreira celebrates more than four decades of service to mature women, marking a career that began in hands-on physical therapy and rehabilitation and evolved into a singular, heart-centered practice. This milestone honors the many small recoveries and quiet awakenings Ferreira has witnessed, moments when a lifetime of tension gives way to lasting release.

“This anniversary feels less like a finish line and more like an invitation,” says Ferreira. “Every woman who trusted me with a fragment of her story taught me how to listen better, and every cautious step we took together has been a bell that calls me to keep serving with curiosity and joy.”

MidLife Magic is a personalized coaching practice Ferreira launched two years ago, following a long career as a personal trainer and physical therapist. Operating as a solo practice, it translates Ferreira’s more than 40 years of clinical training into a focused program for women in midlife who seek both symptom relief and personal renewal.

The offering grew from Ferreira’s early work in movement and manual therapy into an integrative model that now blends pilates principles, craniosacral therapy, energy modalities, hypnotherapeutic techniques, and coaching tools grounded in neuroscience. Ferreira meets clients where they are and walks with them toward meaningful change.



MidLife Magic champions the three core values of joy, freedom, and vitality, offering both one-on-one and group formats, available in person and online. Clients can begin with a friendly welcome call or a complimentary discovery session, followed by a scanning assessment that clarifies bodily, emotional, and spiritual priorities. They can then select focused options such as Laser Master Coaching or the signature multi-week programs: Harmony, Empowerment, and Transformation.

Ferreira’s method is a short, coherent arc. First, calm the nervous system and release chronic physical tension. Second, open the interior work of naming feelings and re-authoring limiting stories. Finally, integrate new choices into everyday life so that the transformation becomes durable.

Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and contemporary neuroscience guide the use of language and habit formation at every stage, yet the approach remains deeply human. Breathwork and pilates-inspired movement are paired with journaling prompts, letter writing rituals, and vocal release practices, allowing body and mind to evolve together. Clients often describe the process as a kind of alchemy, where everyday experiences are reshaped into new possibilities.

Ferreira’s personal philosophy is simple and urgent. The deepest healing comes from within, and service is her calling. She says, “I don’t want to leave this world with all the music still inside me.” It’s a pledge and provocation she uses to invite women to reclaim the parts of themselves they shelved long ago.



She emphasizes that recovery cannot be reduced to medication or procedures alone. Instead, Ferreira helps clients connect physical pain with the emotional stories that keep it alive, then teaches them concrete tools to change those stories. The result is an embodied reawakening that complements medical care rather than replaces it.

Driven by passion, Ferreira envisions steady growth: more books and practical courses, small-group retreats that combine movement with reflective practice, and ongoing study with peers and mentors to keep her work both curious and current. She describes herself as both student and teacher, and intends to expand what’s possible while keeping the intimate, one-to-one connection at the center of her practice.







