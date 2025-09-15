ProteoNic Launches 2G UNic Transposon Platform to Support Superior Cell Line Productivity and Ease of Use

Leiden, The Netherlands – September 15, 2025 – ProteoNic, a leader in premium vector technology for biologics and cell and gene therapy, today announced the launch of its novel 2G UNic® transposon platform, available for licensing alongside the expansion of 2G UNic compatibility across transposon systems used by biopharma customers.

Combination of two systems

The new 2G UNic transposon platform combines the advantages of ProteoNic’s proven 2G UNic vector technology with a proprietary transposon system to deliver cell lines with superior productivity, stability, and shorter development timelines. This technology is applicable across mammalian and yeast cell platforms and product classes, creating new opportunities for customers advancing complex biologics and difficult-to-express proteins.

Expansion of current 2G UNic offering

ProteoNic is also expanding its 2G UNic vector technology offering to include application to existing third-party transposon systems, allowing customers to improve established workflows with a premium vector backbone that boosts performance for cell line generation, regardless of the underlying platform.

At the core of ProteoNic’s approach is its 2G UNic vector technology, proven to deliver significant productivity gains by increasing titers of complex biologics and reducing manufacturing costs. Now modified and optimized for compatibility with all transposon platforms, 2G UNic enables customers to maximize performance regardless of the underlying system, cell type, or product class.

The new platform will be presented publicly this week at BioProcess International (BPI), part of Biotech Week Boston, highlighting the platform’s ability to deliver meaningful improvements in productivity and development speed for complex biologics. It has demonstrated more than a two-fold increase in titers supporting production levels of up to 10 g/L.

“We are proud to announce the development and launch of our novel 2G UNic transposon platform that takes productivity, flexibility, and ease of use in cell line generation to the next level”, said Frank Pieper, CEO of ProteoNic. “By also expanding our premium 2G UNic vector technology to support other transposon systems, we can now offer customers maximum flexibility.”

In addition to applications in therapeutic antibody and protein production, ProteoNic’s transposon platform also holds promise for stable producer cell line generation in cell and gene therapy, opening new opportunities for partners across the biopharmaceutical landscape.

The launch follows a series of successful evaluations with industry partners and marks the full commercial availability of both the 2G UNic transposon platform and expanded 2G UNic vector technology capabilities for licensing.

About ProteoNic

ProteoNic is a privately held company dedicated to delivering premium technology and services for biologics manufacturing. Its proprietary 2G UNic technology provides leading solutions for improving gene expression in mammalian production systems. ProteoNic licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies and CDMOs globally for use in therapeutic protein and gene therapy applications.

Learn more at www.proteonic.nl

Media contact

Jonathan Frampton

VP Business Development

E: frampton@proteonic.nl