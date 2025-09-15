Viva Las Breakfast! First Watch Makes Nevada Debut with New Craig Road Location

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the “Company”), the leading daytime restaurant known for its chef-driven, made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch menu, has officially opened its doors in North Las Vegas. Located at 1020 E. Craig Road, the restaurant brings its fresh take on mornings to Nevada for the very first time, inviting locals to experience flavorful classics, seasonal specialties and a vibrant community atmosphere in the Las Vegas Valley.

Although new to the market, First Watch is widely beloved for its modern take on breakfast and brunch classics. All dishes are made to order using fresh ingredients in a kitchen without heat lamps, microwaves or deep fryers. Fan favorites include The Traditional , Farmhouse Hash , Lemon Ricotta Pancakes and Million Dollar Bacon , as well as lunch bowls, sandwiches and salads, like the Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowl , Superfood Kale Salad , and Ham and Gruyere Melt .

Five times a year, First Watch offers a revolving seasonal menu that follows the position of the sun to source fresh ingredients. The Craig Road restaurant will serve its first seasonal menu this winter.

First Watch’s Craig Road team will start each morning juicing fresh fruits and vegetables for an array of juices, including Morning Meditation , Kale Tonic and Purple Haze . The restaurant also takes immense pride in its socially responsible Project Sunrise coffee, sourced by women coffee farmers based in South America. To celebrate the opening, customers who dine in at Craig Road Monday, September 15 through Friday, September 20 will receive a free cup of Project Sunrise coffee with their meal.

The new restaurant spans 4,400 square feet and features a bright, modern dining room, a covered patio with umbrellas, and a welcoming indoor bar – offering flexible spaces where customers can gather, connect and enjoy the signature hospitality for which First Watch is known. The location accommodates more than 200 customers.

Grand opening festivities will highlight the local community, featuring the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Jazz Band, the Vegas Golden Knights Vivas cheerleaders and a special presentation by the Honor Guard from Nellis Air Force Base. Customers will also enjoy a first look at a custom mural designed to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Las Vegas.

“We’re excited to become part of such a great community in North Las Vegas and share our fresh approach to breakfast, brunch and lunch,” said Mike Lee, Regional Vice President of First Watch. “We’re grateful for the community’s warm welcome and look forward to serving as a new go-to gathering place for neighbors and friends.”

First Watch’s full menu is available daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for dine-in, pickup and delivery service. To place an order or join the digital waitlist, visit firstwatch.com or download the First Watch app (App Store, Google Play). For the latest news, connect with @FirstWatch on Instagram and Facebook.

About First Watch

First Watch is the leading Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using the freshest ingredients available. Guided by its “Follow the Sun” culinary philosophy, First Watch's chef-driven menu rotates five times a year to feature the highest-quality flavors at their peak, offering elevated executions of classic favorites, fresh juices like the Kale Tonic, and fan favorites such as the Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Quinoa Power Bowl and signature Million Dollar Bacon. For every kid’s meal served, First Watch proudly donates a portion to organizations and causes making a positive impact in our communities – raising more than $1.7 million to date. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” awards, First Watch was voted 2025’s #1 Best Breakfast by Newsweek’s Readers’ Choice Awards and was also named 2024’s #1 Most Loved Workplace® in America by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute, after appearing on the list in 2022 and 2023 as well. With a commitment to quality, hospitality and community, First Watch is redefining Daytime Dining across more than 600 restaurants in 32 states. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Steven L. Marotta

941-500-1918

investors@firstwatch.com

Media Relations Contact

Jenni Glester

407-864-5823

jglester@firstwatch.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/931d413b-10d7-4787-bfbb-451ec54febf6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cc14e09-fc63-49c6-969f-16cdfe948f80