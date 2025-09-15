NexArt Announces Token Launch and Airdrop Consolidation Ahead of Next Week’s Release

London, UK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexArt, the groundbreaking platform that enables anyone to create, mint, and collect generative art NFTs, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its native token next week. In preparation for this milestone, airdrop consolidation and applications are now open at https://nexart.xyz/airdrop.





























NexArt provides a simple, no-code environment for artists, collectors, and creative explorers to design digital generative art. With multiple creation modes — including Code, SoundArt, Geo Shapes, and Noise — the platform makes it easy to experiment with different styles and techniques. Creations can be published for free with no upfront cost, ensuring that every artist, regardless of background, can bring their imagination to the blockchain.

As part of its creator-first model, 60% of mint revenue goes directly to artists, giving them sustainable opportunities to grow alongside the platform. Whether you’re a seasoned NFT creator or someone just discovering Web3 art, NexArt offers the simplest and most rewarding way to transform creativity into digital collectibles.

“With NexArt, we’re lowering the barriers to entry for digital art creation,” said the NexArt team. “Our vision is to empower a new generation of creators by making it easy to express creativity through generative art, while also giving collectors a platform to discover unique, algorithm-driven masterpieces.”

The NexArt token will play a central role in the platform’s growing ecosystem, unlocking opportunities for creators, collectors, and community members. Token utilities will expand over time, including governance, creator rewards, and exclusive access to platform features. The initial airdrop is designed to reward early supporters and onboard the first wave of creators into the NexArt ecosystem.

The project is backed by Artnames, a pioneering NFT initiative that transforms names into stunning works of art. With NexArt, Artnames continues its mission of celebrating creativity and individuality while pushing the boundaries of blockchain-based artistic expression.

Community is at the heart of NexArt’s journey. The team is inviting creators, collectors, and Web3 enthusiasts to consolidate their airdrop allocations now and participate in shaping the platform’s early future.

Join the NexArt community and be part of the next wave of digital art innovation:

About NexArt

NexArt is the simplest way to create and collect generative art NFTs. No coding required — just imagination. By combining algorithms, randomness, and user-friendly tools, NexArt empowers creators worldwide to mint unique digital art directly on the blockchain. NexArt is a product of Artnames, a Web3 company dedicated to transforming names and ideas into art masterpieces.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Instagram | OpenSea

About Artnames

Artnames is a creative blockchain project that transforms names into unique digital art masterpieces. Each NFT celebrates individuality by turning a personal identifier into a visually stunning work of art. By merging design, storytelling, and blockchain technology, Artnames offers collectors a way to preserve and showcase identity in the digital age. As the parent company of NexArt, Artnames continues its mission of making art creation and collection more personal, accessible, and meaningful.

Website | Twitter | YouTube

NexArt

Arrotu Artnames

arrotu@artnames.io

https://nexart.xyz

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.