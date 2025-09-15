Location Analytics Market Size was Worth USD 67.24 Billion by 2032, Due to Surging Use of GPS-enabled Devices and IoT Sensors Globally | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Location Analytics Market (Markt für Standortanalysen) was valued at USD 22.90 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 67.24 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.49% over 2025-2032.

Real-time data visualization increasingly is key for businesses attempting to make faster and more informed decisions in fast-changing business environments. Geography analytics allows companies to see trends in data and stay in synch with rapidly changing conditions. This feature improves operations efficiency, customer targeting and resources allocation.





Key Players:

Spatial.ai

Placense

Locale.ai

Quadrant

Orbica

Geoblink

MOCA

Mapidea

GapMaps

Hardcastle GIS

MapLarge

FourSquare

Ascent Cloud

PlaceIQ

SparkGeo

Tibco Software

CARTO

Quuppa

Lepton Software

IndoorAtlas

CleverMaps

Location Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 22.90 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 67.24 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.49% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Solution, Services)

• By Location Type (Indoor, Outdoor)

• By Application (Disaster and Emergency Response Management, Sales and Marketing Optimization, Supply Chain Management, Customer Experience Management, Risk Assessment and Mitigation, Others)

• By Vertical (BFSI, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Defense, Tourism and Hospitality, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, IT and Telecommunications, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, Solution Segment was the Leading Segment in the Market in 2024

The solution segment dominated the Location Analytics Market in 2024, as solutions are widely used across different verticals to make better decisions in real-time, visualize the spatial data, and improve operational efficiency. The services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over 2025-2032 due to rising demand for consulting, implementation, and support services in all verticals.

By Location Type, the Market was Dominated by the Outdoor Segment in 2024

The outdoor segment dominated the Location Analytics Market in 2024 as organizations focused on location tracking and geofencing-based and mobility services for outdoor assets and customers. The indoor segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over 2025-2032, owing to the penetration of smart buildings, indoor navigation and real-time asset tracking.

By Vertical, Retail Segment Held the Largest Location Analytics Market Share in 2024

The retail segment dominated the Location Analytics Market in 2024 owing to the sector’s aggressive adoption of geospatial tools for customer behavior analysis, site selection, and inventory planning. The healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over 2025-2032 due to rising use of geospatial tools for disease surveillance, patient flow optimization, and emergency service coordination.

By Application, Sales and Marketing Optimization Segment Led the Market in 2024

The sales and marketing optimization segment dominated the Location Analytics Market in 2024 as organizations prioritized location-driven strategies to enhance customer engagement and revenue generation. The disaster and emergency response management segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over 2025-2032 due to increasing climate-related disasters and public safety concerns.

North America Held the Largest Market Share in 2024; Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR over 2025-2032

North America dominated the Location Analytics Market in 2024 due to widespread digital infrastructure, early technology adoption, and high investment in advanced analytics. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over 2025-2032, driven by rapid urbanization, expanding smartphone penetration, and government-led smart city initiatives.

Recent Developments:

In 2025, Spatial.ai released FollowGraph, a geosocial AI-powered dataset quantifying consumer interest in 2000+ social media accounts by geography, aiding precise audience mapping for CRE, retail, urban planning.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Environmental Compliance Metrics – helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. As location analytics plays a growing role in smart city and environmental monitoring initiatives, compliance with data privacy and environmental tracking regulations (like GDPR and ESG reporting) is increasing. Organizations using geospatial data for sustainability reporting are expected to grow by 30% YoY, highlighting the role of location data in meeting global environmental standards.

– helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. As location analytics plays a growing role in smart city and environmental monitoring initiatives, compliance with data privacy and environmental tracking regulations (like GDPR and ESG reporting) is increasing. Organizations using geospatial data for sustainability reporting are expected to grow by 30% YoY, highlighting the role of location data in meeting global environmental standards. Capacity Utilization Rates – helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Data centers supporting geospatial analytics are operating near 80–85% utilization levels, driven by the rapid surge in location-based applications across logistics, urban planning, and retail. However, smaller enterprises face bottlenecks due to limited infrastructure, suggesting a fragmented landscape with uneven capacity distribution.

– helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Data centers supporting geospatial analytics are operating near 80–85% utilization levels, driven by the rapid surge in location-based applications across logistics, urban planning, and retail. However, smaller enterprises face bottlenecks due to limited infrastructure, suggesting a fragmented landscape with uneven capacity distribution. Supply Chain Disruption Index – helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Geopolitical instability and satellite data access restrictions in regions like Eastern Europe and parts of Asia are increasing dependency on private geospatial data providers. This creates higher operational risk for companies relying on real-time satellite or drone-based inputs, especially in defense and agriculture analytics.

– helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Geopolitical instability and satellite data access restrictions in regions like Eastern Europe and parts of Asia are increasing dependency on private geospatial data providers. This creates higher operational risk for companies relying on real-time satellite or drone-based inputs, especially in defense and agriculture analytics. Technological Adoption Rate – helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. The adoption of real-time location analytics is outpacing historical analysis, with real-time usage growing 1.8x faster in retail, transportation, and emergency response sectors. However, only 45% of organizations are currently leveraging full-stack geospatial analytics, indicating large-scale underutilization and room for growth.

– helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. The adoption of real-time location analytics is outpacing historical analysis, with real-time usage growing 1.8x faster in retail, transportation, and emergency response sectors. However, only 45% of organizations are currently leveraging full-stack geospatial analytics, indicating large-scale underutilization and room for growth. Competitive Landscape – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings and recent developments. The market is becoming increasingly competitive, with a surge in platform-level integrations with BI tools and cloud-native ecosystems. Top vendors are expanding into location intelligence-as-a-service, targeting enterprises with limited in-house GIS capabilities. Partnerships with satellite imaging firms and smart city tech providers are also reshaping the vendor landscape.

