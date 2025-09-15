PawzNDogz Announces Expansion of Its Journey with Snuffle Mats as Enrichment Tools for Pets

Los Angeles, California, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PawzNDogz, a Canadian brand and family-owned company , announced the next stage of its growth with the expansion marking its new chapter in it’s growth of its thoughtfully designed snuffle mats for dogs. What began as a passion project inspired by one pet parent’s needs has grown into a trusted brand offering pet families reliable solutions for anxiety relief, cognitive stimulation, and daily enrichment.





Founded by Smriti, a computer science engineer with an MBA and years of corporate experience, PawzNDogz reflects a blend of technical expertise, business insight, and deep empathy for pets. Inspired by her own dog Princess, Smriti saw the need for science-based enrichment tools that combine function, durability, and fun. Through research, hands-on testing, and customer feedback, the company has built a product line tailored to different breeds, ages, and temperaments.

Snuffle mats are more than playthings. By engaging dogs’ foraging instincts, they encourage mindful eating, aid digestion through slower feeding, and serve as effective training tools. Stimulating over 300 million scent receptors, these mats provide mental activity that reduces stress, sharpens problem-solving skills, and helps balance energy in anxious or high-energy dogs.

Designed with convenience in mind, each mat is machine washable, easy to set up, and secured with suction cups for stability. Pet parents simply load treats into fabric folds and allow their dogs to sniff, paw, and explore their way through the puzzle.

“As a dog mom myself, I understand the challenges of raising an anxious or high-energy pet,” said Smriti, Founder of PawzNDogz. “Our snuffle mats are thoughtfully designed to support dogs’ mental health while giving pet parents a simple way to enrich their companions’ daily lives.”

Certified trainers, including those from the Karen Pryor Academy, endorse PawzNDogz snuffle mats as essential interactive toys for behavior training and enrichment. Backed by expert recommendations and a growing community of pet parents, PawzNDogz has quickly become a name families can trust.

PawzNDogz is a Canadian brand and family-owned business dedicated to creating quality, science-backed snuffle mats for dogs. Built on values of care, empathy, and trust, the company designs interactive toys that promote canine enrichment, mental stimulation, and healthy habits for pets worldwide.



