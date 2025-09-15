Automotive Torque Converter Market Worth USD 6.75 Bn by 2034 | Towards Automotive

Ottawa, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive torque converter market, which stood at USD 3.93 billion in 2024, is projected to grow further to USD 6.75 billion by 2034, according to data published by Towards Automotive, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Highlights of the Automotive Torque Converter Market

By region, North America dominated the automotive torque converter market, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By transmission type, the automated manual transmission (AMT) segment led the automotive torque converter market, whereas the dual clutch transmission (DCT) segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

(AMT) segment led the automotive torque converter market, whereas the dual clutch transmission (DCT) segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period. By vehicle type, the passenger vehicles led the automotive torque converter market, whereas the commercial vehicles segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.



Automotive Torque Converter Market: Market Potential

The automotive torque converter market is witnessing significant growth driven by the growing global adoption of hybrid and automatic automobiles. Because torque converters effectively transfer engine power to the transmission while maintaining fuel efficiency and smooth acceleration, they are essential for improving vehicle performance.

Stringent regulations aimed at lowering vehicle emissions, growing consumer preference for e-comfort and convenience, and advancements in transmission technologies are all contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the market is growing due to the rising demand for fuel-efficient automotives and expanding automotive production in emerging economies, which makes torque converters a crucial part of contemporary automotive systems.

Automotive Torque Converter Market: Applications & Products

Major Application Commonly Used Torque Converter Products Passenger Vehicles - Single-Stage Torque Converters - Lock-Up Torque Converters Commercial Vehicles - Multi-Stage Torque Converters - Lock-Up Torque Converters Construction & Mining Equipment - Multi-Stage Torque Converters - Heavy-Duty Custom Torque Converters Agricultural Machinery - Single-Stage Torque Converters - Centrifugal Clutch Torque Converters Hybrid & Electric Vehicles (HEVs) - Electric Torque Converters - Lock-Up Torque Converters - e-CVT Compatible Designs Luxury & High-Performance Vehicles - Custom Performance Torque Converters - Lock-Up Torque Converters Two-Wheelers / Small Engine Vehicles - Centrifugal Clutch Torque Converters

New Trends of Automotive Torque Converter Market

Integration with Hybrid and Electric Vehicles – Torque converters are being optimized for hybrid and electric powertrains to improve fuel efficiency and power transfer.

Advanced Torque Converter Technologies – Innovations like multi-stage designs and electronic controls enhance performance and smoothness.

Focus on Durability and Thermal Management – Improved cooling systems and materials ensure torque converters can handle higher loads and extended use.

Rising Demand for Automatic Transmissions – Growing preference for automatic vehicles, especially in emerging markets, is driving market growth.

Expansion of Aftermarket Services – Increasing vehicle lifespans are boosting demand for replacement parts and maintenance solutions.



More Insights of Towards Automotive:

Market Dynamics

Driver

Adoption of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

In hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars, torque converters are crucial for efficient power transfer and fuel economy. Automakers are spending money on torque converters tailored for these powertrains because of governments encouraging environmentally friendly travel and providing incentives for cars with low emissions. These converters ensure smooth acceleration by assisting in the power balance between internal combustion engines and electric motors. The boom in electric and hybrid vehicles is therefore a powerful force behind market expansion.

Restraint

Shift Towards Electric Vehicles

Torque converters are not required in fully electric vehicles because they use direct drive systems driven by electric motors. Traditional torque converters may become less necessary in the long run as EV adoption picks up speed, particularly in developed markets. Even though torque converters are still used in hybrids, the market's potential growth may be constrained by the slow transition to fully electric drivetrains. Instead of concentrating on conventional torque converter technologies, manufacturers might begin to concentrate more on EV-compatible components.

Opportunity

Technological Innovations in Torque Converters

There are opportunities to improve performance, lower energy losses, and comply with more stringent emission standards through continuous research and development in electronic controls, variable geometry designs, and multistage torque converters. Both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers find advanced torque converters appealing because they can offer smoother gear shifts, increased durability, and better fuel economy. In the rapidly changing automotive industry, manufacturers who invest in these innovations can obtain a competitive edge.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the automotive torque converter market due to the area's robust automobile industry, high rates of car ownership, and extensive use of automatic transmissions. Production and integration of superior torque converters are facilitated by the existence of top automakers and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, further solidifying market dominance, and strict emission and fuel efficiency regulations that promote the use of sophisticated torque converter technologies. Consistent demand in the area is also driven by strong consumer preferences for convenience and comfort in cars.

U.S. Automotive Torque Converter Market Trends:

The automotive torque converter market in the U.S. is experiencing steady growth, fueled by the growing popularity of automatic transmissions and the need for more comfortable, fuel-efficient automobiles. To increase vehicle performance and smoothness, advanced torque converter technologies such as multi-stage designs and electronic controls are being incorporated. Demand is also being driven by consumers' growing preference for hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars since torque converters are essential for effectively transferring power between engines and electric motors.

Furthermore, stringent emission and fuel efficiency standards are pushing automakers to use contemporary torque converter systems, which will help the market grow. In general, the U.S. market is still expanding gradually, supported by changes in consumer preferences and technology breakthroughs.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the automotive torque converter market, driven by growing cars, rising disposable incomes, and fast urbanization. Demand for cars with automatic transmissions, which need torque converters, is being driven by the expanding middle class. The region's quick market expansion is also a result of growing automotive manufacturing hubs and rising investments from international OEMs. Asia Pacific is a major growth hotspot due to its growing production capabilities and rising demand.

India Automotive Torque Converter Market Trends:

The automotive torque converter market in India is witnessing strong growth, driven by the growing market for automobiles with automatic transmissions. Automakers are being encouraged to equip more passenger cars with sophisticated torque converters as a result of growing consumer demand for more convenient and smoother driving experiences.

Automatic transmissions are becoming increasingly popular due to urbanization and rising disposable incomes, while continuous technological advancements are improving vehicle performance and fuel economy. Modern torque converter systems are also becoming more widely used as a result of the increased emphasis on fuel-efficient and ecologically friendly automobiles. The Indian market is expected to grow gradually overall due to changing consumer preferences and ongoing improvements in automotive technology.

Segmental Analysis

By Transmission Type

Automated manual transmission (AMT) dominates the torque converter market due to the fact that it blends the efficiency of manual transmissions with the ease of use of automation. AMT systems are widely used in passenger cars due to their low cost, high fuel efficiency, and ease of use. The growing demand for AMTs, where affordability and performance are crucial factors, further solidifies their dominance. Its compatibility with modern torque converter technologies further solidifies its market dominance.

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) is the fastest-growing segment in the torque converter market due to its superior performance, faster gear shifts, and enhanced fuel efficiency compared to conventional systems. DCT systems are increasingly being adopted in both premium passenger vehicles and performance-oriented commercial vehicles. OEMs are focusing on integrating DCTs with advanced torque converters to meet consumer demand for smoother driving experiences and better fuel economy. Rapid technological advancements in DCT designs are driving accelerated growth in this segment.

By Vehicle Type

Passenger vehicles dominate the automotive torque converter market since they use automatic transmissions and make up the majority of vehicle sales worldwide. Advanced torque converter technologies are continuously being adopted due to passenger car demands for comfort, seamless gear shifts, and fuel efficiency. Additionally, the segment's dominance is supported by the growing production of compact and mid-size passenger cars. Torque converters are still given top priority by manufacturers for passenger cars in an effort to improve overall performance and drivability.

Commercial vehicles are the fastest-growing segment for torque converters due to increasing logistics, transportation, and construction activities. Heavy-duty trucks, buses, and vans increasingly rely on automatic or automated manual transmissions to improve driver comfort and operational efficiency. Additionally, the need for fuel-efficient and durable torque converters in long-haul and urban delivery vehicles is driving the rapid adoption of advanced technologies. Expanding industrial activities are further accelerating growth in this segment.

Recent Developments

In December 2024, Circle D Specialities introduced a multi-disc torque converter designed to handle up to 2,000 lb-ft of torque, featuring eight friction plates and a billet front construction.

In June 2024, Hydrochemical Systems introduced innovations in torque converter technology, including advanced lock-up mechanisms and improved fluid dynamics, to minimize energy loss and maximize power transfer.

Top Automotive Torque Converter Market Companies:

Aisin Seiki Corporation

A leading Tier 1 supplier offering advanced automatic transmission systems and torque converters known for high efficiency and integration in Japanese and global OEM vehicles.

BorgWarner Inc.

Specializes in innovative powertrain solutions, including high-performance torque converters optimized for fuel economy and hybrid drivetrains.

Continental AG

Provides precision-engineered torque converters as part of its broader transmission system technologies aimed at enhancing vehicle performance and emission control.

Delphi Technologies

Offers torque converters and related components that support advanced automatic and hybrid transmissions, focusing on energy efficiency and emissions reduction.

Exedy Corporation

A global specialist in torque converters and automatic transmission components with strong OEM partnerships and a focus on high-torque performance.

Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Manufactures torque converters primarily for commercial and heavy-duty vehicles, integrated into its proprietary powertrain solutions.

Jatco Ltd.

A major developer of CVTs and automatic transmissions, offering torque converters tailored to meet the demands of both fuel-efficient and performance vehicles.

Precision Industries

Focuses on high-performance, aftermarket torque converters for racing, towing, and specialty vehicle applications in North America.

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Develops torque converter components with advanced damping and lock-up systems, supporting smoother transmission performance and fuel savings.

Sonnax Transmission Company, Inc.

Supplies remanufactured and upgraded torque converters and transmission parts for the aftermarket, with a focus on durability and precision.

Subaru Corporation

Integrates in-house developed torque converters into its Lineartronic CVT and automatic transmissions, ensuring optimized AWD performance.

Transtar Industries

A prominent distributor of transmission and torque converter parts, serving the global aftermarket with remanufactured and new components.

Valeo Group

Offers torque converter solutions as part of its transmission systems portfolio, emphasizing thermal efficiency and reduced CO₂ emissions.

Voith GmbH & Co.

Provides hydrodynamic torque converters for commercial vehicles, buses, and industrial applications, with a focus on rugged performance and long lifecycle.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

A global transmission leader manufacturing torque converters integrated into its 8- and 9-speed automatic gearboxes, known for high torque handling and fuel efficiency.

Market Segmentations

By Transmission Type

Automated manual transmission (AMT)

Dual-Clutch transmission (DCT)

Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT)

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

North America United States Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa





