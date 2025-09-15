Lax Kw’alaams Band Files Lawsuit to Rescind 2002 Settlement Agreement and Seek Fair Compensation

LAX KW’ALAAMS, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayor Garry Reece announced today that the Lax Kw’alaams Band has commenced a claim in federal court seeking redress for historical fiduciary breaches by Canada in respect of the sale of reserve lands to the Grand Trunk Railway Company.

Lax Kw’alaams seeks to rescind a settlement agreement entered into with Canada in 2002 with respect to these reserve lands on the basis Canada’s historical fiduciary breaches were not disclosed to them at the time of the settlement. They also seek equitable compensation for the loss of use and interest in these lands.

Canada recently settled claims arising from the same fiduciary breaches with the Metlakatla First Nation for $150 million while, under Lax Kw’alaams’ 2002 settlement, Lax Kw’alaams only received $17 million. In the spirit of reconciliation, Lax Kw’alaams brings this claim with the objective of engaging Canada in dialogue to achieve a fair and reasonable consensual resolution

“Our people have lived in the Prince Rupert area since time immemorial,” said Mayor Garry Reece. “Canada’s actions in the late 19th and early 20th centuries – and again in 2002 – deprived us of our land and our rightful compensation. We are asking the Court to make these wrongs right, in keeping with Canada’s stated commitment to reconciliation and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.”

Mayor Reece emphasized that the Band is pursuing this action not only for financial redress but to uphold the principles of fairness, transparency, and reconciliation. “We entered into the 2002 agreement without full information and under conditions of unequal bargaining power,” he said.

“We are determined to ensure that our community receives the justice and compensation we deserve.”

For media inquiries, please contact:

Christopher M. Rusnak, K.C.

Harper Grey LLP

3200 – 650 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6B 4P7

Tel: 604-687-0411

Email: crusnak@harpergrey.com