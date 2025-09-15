Buchanan Technologies Appoints Mike Werblun as Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Technologies, a leading IT services provider, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Mike Werblun as Chief Executive Officer.

Werblun, an accomplished technology executive, brings extensive leadership experience in scaling IT services organizations, driving customer success and building innovative solutions.

“Mike’s leadership style and industry expertise make him the right choice to lead Buchanan into its next chapter of growth,” said Jim Buchanan, Founder and Chairman of Buchanan Technologies. “As I transition into the role of Chairman, I am confident Mike will build on our strong foundation and continue to position Buchanan as a trusted partner for enterprises across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.”

“I am honored to join Buchanan Technologies at such a pivotal time,” said Mike Werblun. “The company’s culture, customer commitment, and track record of innovation are truly impressive. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate growth and deliver outstanding value to our clients.”

Rich Erickson, Partner at Lightview Capital, added: “Buchanan Technologies has built a remarkable reputation for delivering high-value IT services, and we are excited about what comes next under Mike’s leadership. His proven ability to drive growth and scale organizations aligns perfectly with our vision for Buchanan’s future. We thank Jim for his decades of leadership and look forward to supporting Mike and the team in this next chapter.”

Founded in 1988, Buchanan Technologies today employs more than 850 professionals and serves over 500 clients across Healthcare, Financial Services, Energy, and Manufacturing. The company’s services span Cloud, Cybersecurity, Managed Services, Enterprise Applications, Oracle Application Services, and Field Services—with a growing emphasis on AI-Driven Solutions to help enterprises modernize, secure, and optimize their technology operations.

Buchanan Technologies is a leading managed IT services provider that helps enterprises across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific modernize and secure their technology environments. With services spanning Cloud, Cybersecurity, Infrastructure, Service Desk, Enterprise Applications, Oracle Application Services, and AI solutions, Buchanan delivers the outcomes organizations need to operate with confidence. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, Buchanan serves more than 500 clients across industries including Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, and Energy.

Lightview Capital is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on partnering with leading technology and business services companies. With a hands-on approach, Lightview works alongside management teams to accelerate growth, scale operations, and build enduring businesses.

