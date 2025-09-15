Circle Logistics Prepares Retailers and Carriers for the 2025 Peak Season Amid Tariff and Capacity Shifts

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (Circle), a leading full-service third-party logistics (3PL) provider serving the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, is gearing up to guide shippers and carriers through one of the most uncertain peak seasons in recent years. As tariffs shift, retail patterns evolve, and consumer demand fluctuates, Circle is supporting its partners in navigating the landscape by vetting carriers thoroughly, expanding freight capacity, and remaining flexible.

Freight volume is on the rise in sectors like manufacturing, automotive, textiles, and appliances, while ongoing tariff concerns are clouding the outlook for retail imports, particularly textiles and home goods. At the same time, capacity remains stable, and shippers are proactively renegotiating contracts and initiating mini-bids.

“We are continuing on normal business practices until we get more clarity on tariffs,” said Karl Fillhouer, vice president of sales and operations at Circle Logistics. “We’re staying flexible, avoiding drastic changes to our supply chain strategies until new regulations are finalized. Leveraging strong 3PL partnerships will be key to managing disruption risk and overflow during these transitions.”

To support its customers, Circle Logistics is expanding freight capacity, scaling internal resources, and doubling down on risk mitigation. Circle has also invested heavily in fraud prevention and carrier vetting, ensuring secure, reliable shipments. Circle’s customer-first approach sets it apart: internally, dedicated “pods” operate as an extension of customers’ transportation departments, delivering hands-on, tailored service.

Sustainable growth is also an important part of Circle’s strategy. By scaling personnel, systems, and AI-driven tools, Circle is able to support both seasonal surges and long-term business cycles. These investments in technology and talent positions Circle as a reliable logistics partner that’s ready to anticipate challenges and seize opportunities.

“We’re constantly evolving, putting resources into both the tools and the people that help us anticipate market shifts,” added Fillhouer. “Our partners can trust that Circle is focused on long-term sustainability focused on mitigating risk, managing complexity, and delivering consistent value well beyond peak season.”

Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication, and Innovative Solutions and provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information, visit www.circledelivers.com.

