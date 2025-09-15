Ubersuggest Puts AI Search Power in Every Marketer’s Hands with New Features

San Diego, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubersuggest, the AI-first, full-stack SEO platform from NP Digital, has expanded its feature set with AI Search Optimization insights to help marketers uncover and optimize visibility across conversational search engines. AI search insights are now integrated into the existing suite of rankings, site audits, and AI-assisted content generation, eliminating the silos that plague many other SEO platforms.

The update equips marketers with advanced AI visibility, sentiment, and competitive intelligence tools that simplify AI performance tracking. By surfacing these insights in the existing Ubersuggest dashboard alongside keyword and page rankings, site audits, and content features, Ubersuggest delivers a more holistic picture of brand presence across both traditional and AI-driven search.

Understand Brand AI Visibility : Uncover automated AI visibility, sentiment & cross-engine rankings with continuously tracked brand visibility and sentiment across top conversational engines to provide a clear picture of brand reputation.

: Uncover automated AI visibility, sentiment & cross-engine rankings with continuously tracked brand visibility and sentiment across top conversational engines to provide a clear picture of brand reputation. Decode Consumer AI Search Behavior: See real user prompt mining from a growing database of more than 5,000 prompts and follow-up questions consumers are asking AI when researching, leveraging learnings to adjust content and outreach strategies.

See real user prompt mining from a growing database of more than 5,000 prompts and follow-up questions consumers are asking AI when researching, leveraging learnings to adjust content and outreach strategies. Convert AI Intelligence Into Growth : Monitor third-party mentions in AI with citation-source tracking & its impact on domain authority. Marketers can export a full list of citation sources—including URLs, domain authority, and context snippets—whenever an AI mentions their brand or content, turning those insights into immediate opportunities to strengthen authority.

: Monitor third-party mentions in AI with citation-source tracking & its impact on domain authority. Marketers can export a full list of citation sources—including URLs, domain authority, and context snippets—whenever an AI mentions their brand or content, turning those insights into immediate opportunities to strengthen authority. Competitor Performance Benchmarking: Run on-demand comparisons of visibility, sentiment, and citations against any competitor, providing clear data to identify gaps and refine strategy.

Consumers are increasingly leaning into AI search engines to find solutions to their needs, 72% frequently use generative AI tools in their purchase decisions and half of those say they’ve purchased solely based on AI recommendations. AI Search Optimization in Ubersuggest democratizes enterprise-level AI insights, enabling brands of all sizes to capture the growing influence of AI-powered recommendations in today’s shifting consumer landscape.

“AI is rewriting the rules of discovery, and the brands that understand how they appear in AI-driven answers will shape their next era of growth,” Luisa Moscoso, Chief Product Officer at Ubersuggest. “With AI Search Optimization, we’re moving beyond rankings to measure relevance and influence in the places where consumer trust and buying decisions are being formed, giving every business the ability to compete without the barriers of cost or complexity.”

Users can test the AI Search Optimization features with a free Ubersuggest account or enjoy unlimited access to the full version with plans starting at $29 per month, 40-90% more affordable than alternative tools. Ubersuggest offers agency‑scale free seats, removing adoption friction for freelancers and enterprise scale. All NP Digital clients receive complimentary unlimited access to Ubersuggest features and upgrades.

“Giving our clients access to Ubersuggest ensures they can see exactly how search and large language models represent their brands,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “That visibility doesn’t just inform strategy, it deepens collaboration between our teams and empowers us to shape content, outreach, and reputation together with greater clarity and impact.”

Ubersuggest stands apart as the only AI-first, full-stack SEO platform that combines AI insights, keyword research, rank tracking, site audits, and AI-assisted content generation in a single integrated dashboard. It continuously introduces new features that simplify insights, speed up reporting, and ensure strategies are guided by real data. Additional AI and search features are to be announced soon.

About Ubersuggest:

Ubersuggest is an AI-first, full-stack SEO insights and strategy platform at a disruptively fair price. Designed to simplify complex data into actionable insights, Ubersuggest helps businesses of all sizes track performance, identify opportunities, and create content that wins in both traditional and AI-driven search. For more information, visit www.ubersuggest.com.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global digital marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning end-to-end digital marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, direct-to-consumer (DTC) challenger-type organizations. For more information, visit npdigital.com.

