Darwinium Hires Fraud Prevention Luminary Krishna Jayakumar as Global VP of Professional Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darwinium, a leader in cyberfraud prevention, is pleased to announce the appointment of Krishna Jayakumar as Global Vice President of Professional Services. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s global expansion as it scales its leadership team to meet rapidly accelerating customer demand across the banking, eCommerce, and fintech sectors.

“Fraud is growing more insidious by the day, with scammers deploying AI agents and autonomous tools that make it harder than ever to distinguish trusted customer interactions from malicious ones,” said Alisdair Faulkner, CEO and Co-founder of Darwinium. “There’s a real appetite for a platform that empowers organizations to fight back without compromising customer experience. Krishna’s deep domain expertise, as both a technology provider and customer, as well as his personable leadership style, make him the ideal person to help our customers realize value fast.”

Krishna brings over 20 years of experience in fraud risk management and service delivery to his new role. Throughout his career, he has led high-performing global teams and prevented millions in fraud losses through the strategic application of advanced analytics. Krishna previously held senior roles at Discover Financial Services, Goldman Sachs, and ThreatMetrix (LexisNexis Risk Solutions). At Darwinium, he will lead global service delivery and customer success, helping organizations implement transformative fraud defenses tailored to their specific risk and user experience needs.

“I’m thrilled to join the high-performing team at Darwinium,” said Krishna. “This is a platform built from the ground up with AI-native innovations, as well as market-leading device intelligence and behavioral identification. I’m excited to help our customers stay ahead of the next generation of fraud threats using this transformative technology.”

Krishna’s appointment comes as Darwinium continues its rapid growth, with enterprise customers now spanning North America, EMEA, and APAC. His role will focus on accelerating sales and implementation cycles, delivering measurable business outcomes, and supporting customers in maximizing their fraud prevention investments.

About Darwinium

Darwinium’s pioneering approach to cyberfraud defense identifies legitimate customers, fraudsters, and AI agents in real time, without disrupting trusted user experiences. Deployed at the edge via global CDNs, Darwinium analyzes behavior and intent across every touchpoint, bringing decisioning closer to the customer journey. Its flexible engine combines proprietary behavioral and device intelligence with seamless orchestration of external tools and data, enabling tailored defenses without re-architecting platforms. Learn more at www.darwinium.com.

Contact:

Sherlyn Rijos-Altman

Srijos@montner.com

Montner Tech PR

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b019470-f472-4fe6-a5a4-2c26153fe231