Johnson Fistel Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against V.F. Corporation (VFC) on Behalf of Investors

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Denver office of Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who purchased the Company’s securities between October 30, 2023 and May 20, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased V.F. Corporation securities and suffered losses, you have until November 12, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Investors who incurred significant losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff, or to determine whether they are eligible for a potential recovery, should visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/v-f-corporation/. For more information, contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471, jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com.

The V.F. Corporation class action lawsuit raises allegations against the company, asserting that it misled investors by presenting a narrative of its financial health and growth potential, particularly concerning its Vans brand. According to the complaint, the defendants created a false sense of security around V.F. Corporation's revenue projections and downplayed the risks associated with seasonality and macroeconomic changes. The lawsuit highlights a stark contrast between the corporation's optimistic public statements regarding growth and cost-cutting initiatives and the reality of a significant decline in Vans' performance, which was underscored by a reported 20% loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. As the company disclosed these disappointing results, it attributed the downturn to necessary revenue reductions aimed at shedding unprofitable segments, yet even without these adjustments, Vans was projected to experience a substantial revenue decline. The V.F. Corporation class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of V.F. Corporation stock fell nearly 16%.

