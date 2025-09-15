Club House® Announces the Canadian Release of Limited-Edition Holiday Flavours

London, Ontario, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To festively celebrate the season, Club House® is excited to launch a collection of six limited-edition offerings, including Finishing Sugars and Holiday Recipe Mixes. From cozy fall treats to favourite wintertime flavours, the mix of new and returning seasonal Club House Finishing Sugars add instant flavour and festive sparkle to every sweet moment while the recipe mixes will elevate classic holiday dishes. Canadians can look forward to topping fall baked goods, garnishing hot beverages and seasoning in a snap with these new products, available at major retailers across the country.

“Last year’s debut of Finishing Sugars made clear that fans are looking for inspiration and craving simple, delicious ways to bring seasonal magic to everyday moments, while Recipe Mixes bring ease to the kitchen, allowing time for making memories,” said Traci Wildish, Vice President of Canada Consumer Sales & Marketing at McCormick & Co., Inc. “This limited-edition collection bottles the flavour and feeling of fall and winter.”

Limited-Edition Club House Finishing Sugars:

Maple Brown Sugar (NEW) : Upgrade coffee, cookies, pancakes, cinnamon rolls and more by infusing the warm, autumnal flavour of brown sugar and a hint of maple syrup.

: Upgrade coffee, cookies, pancakes, cinnamon rolls and more by infusing the warm, autumnal flavour of brown sugar and a hint of maple syrup. Frosted Vanilla (NEW) : A warm, vanilla-infused flavour that delivers a sweet snow-like crunch, ideal for sprinkling on sweet treats, breakfast-time favourites and more.

: A warm, vanilla-infused flavour that delivers a sweet snow-like crunch, ideal for sprinkling on sweet treats, breakfast-time favourites and more. Salted Caramel: Sweet meets salty perfection with a balance of rich, creamy caramel with a hint of salt – sprinkle everything from French toast to ice cream and brownies.

Sweet meets salty perfection with a balance of rich, creamy caramel with a hint of salt – sprinkle everything from French toast to ice cream and brownies. Gingerbread Spice: The perfect blend of cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice will add notes of warmth and comfort to lattes, cookies, cinnamon rolls, muffins and more.

Limited-Edition Club House Recipe Mixes:

Sticky Glazed Root Vegetable Seasoning Mix (NEW): Make your side dishes taste like the main course with this perfect blend of garlic, onion, and spices. Sweet, sticky, and savoury never tasted so good!

Garlic & Herb Butter Holiday Roast Seasoning Mix (NEW): Make your holiday roast memorable and flavourful with this perfect blend of garlic and herbs with a rich buttery finish.

Seasonal Club House Finishing Sugars and Recipe Mixes are rolling out across Canada for a limited time, while supplies last. Visit ClubHouse.ca to find a local retailer and check out suggested recipes. Fans can also follow Club House on Instagram and TikTok for inspiration and more product news and updates.

Media Note : High-resolution product and recipe images can be downloaded here.

###

About Club House®

Club House traces its roots back to 1883, where it first operated in London, Ontario, and today is Canada's leading flavour brand. For 140 years, Club House has been making Canadian meals taste great – through spices, herbs, seasoning blends, extracts, food colours, sauce mixes and other flavourful products available in retail outlets and foodservice businesses. Visit www.ClubHouse.ca for more information and recipes.

Club House is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavour. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavours to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavour. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavour where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit: mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

