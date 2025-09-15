Tickets for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Sale Today

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The stage is set for the 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, a celebration of music’s highest honor, as tickets go on sale today at 7am PT/10am ET time on AXS.com.

Each year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors the artists who have left an unforgettable mark on music and culture. In 2025, we are proud to welcome: Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes in the Performer category, along with Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon for Musical Influence, Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye for Musical Excellence, and Lenny Waronker for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

To celebrate music’s highest honor, the evening will feature one-of-a-kind live performances with special guests that will be announced at a later date.

Learn more about the 2025 Inductees at rockhall.com

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will be held on Saturday, November 8th at 5 pm PT/8pm ET at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The 2025 ceremony will once again stream live on Disney+, with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.

Born from the collision of rhythm & blues, country, and gospel, rock & roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all. We share stories of the people, events, and songs that shape our world through digital content, innovative exhibits, live music, engaging programs, and our annual Induction Ceremony. We intentionally foster an inclusive and welcoming non-profit Museum that encourages and embraces creativity and innovation. As a community leader, we value, empower, and respect all people. Join the millions who love rock & roll as much as you do. Visit us in Cleveland, Ohio or at rockhall.com and follow us (@rockhall) on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X, or (@rockandrollhalloffame) on Facebook.

