From Candy Aisle to Climbing Tower, Juicy Drop® Brings Playable Flavor to Roblox





SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juicy Drop®, the candy brand known for bold mashups, has officially entered the world of gaming with its first-ever Roblox activation: the Juicy Drop Pop-Up 2025: Tower Obby. Produced in partnership with Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) and media agency Beacon Media Group, the launch makes Bazooka Brands, the company that makes Juicy Drop, one of the first major candy brands to build a full-scale, multi-layered campaign inside Roblox.

A Candy Brand’s First Pop-Up in the Metaverse

The Tower Obby Pop-Up reimagines Juicy Drop’s signature flavor and texture mixing identity as a climbable, replayable challenge. Players jump, balance, and bounce through four themed stages—from Blue Rebel® Basics to Combo Chaos—combining their fan-favorite line of pops, stix, gummies, and drop gel pens into epic mixes that mirror real-world Juicy Drop® products. Each climb unlocks exclusive avatar rewards, giving fans a way to wear their candy fandom across Roblox.

Alongside the Tower Obby, Juicy Drop has extended its footprint into Roblox through Super League’s PopMall, across 1,200 experiences, where a curated storefront and themed dressing room showcase custom avatar items, turning gameplay into style statements across the platform.

Built for Replay, Sharing, and Influence

Designed with replayability and shareability at its core, the Pop-Up encourages teen players to post their fastest climbs and craziest flavor mixes across TikTok, YouTube, and other social media outlets. Super League also tapped NightFoxx, Hypercookiie, and AyeYahZee gaming influencers to drive buzz, ensuring Juicy Drop’s leap into Roblox is amplified well beyond the platform.

A First for Candy, A Signal for Brands

“Juicy Drop has always been about bold flavors and creative self-expression, giving fans the freedom to experiment and make every bite their own,” said Becky Silberfarb, VP Brand Marketing at Bazooka Brands. “Through our partnership with Super League and Beacon Media Group, we’re bringing that same spirit to Roblox with a one-of-a-kind gaming experience—where fans can play, create, and interact with Juicy Drop in ways that are just as dynamic and unique as they are.”

“This campaign is a blueprint for what’s possible when consumer brands embrace playable media,” said Matt Edelman, CEO & President, Super League. “Juicy Drop is hosting a full-fledged, interactive pop-up that players can climb into, play within, and share. It's a defining program in the category. We expect great results that will reinforce the power of meeting audiences who play on their playing field of choice.”

The Juicy Drop® Tower Obby is now live on Roblox, marking a milestone moment for Juicy Drop, the candy category, and the future of brand activations in gaming.

About Bazooka Brands™:

Bazooka Brands is a division of The Bazooka Companies, LLC and produces such iconic, high-quality candy products as Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information, visit www.bazookacandybrands.com.

Stay Connected:

For the latest updates and news from Juicy Drop, follow us!

TikTok: @juicydropcandyofficial

Instagram: @juicydropcandy

About Super League:

Super League (Nasdaq:SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. Super League provides global brands with ads, content, and experiences that are not only seen - they’re played, felt, and remembered, within mobile games and on the world’s largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technology, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League is a one-of-a-kind partner for brands looking to stand out in culture, spark loyalty, and drive meaningful impact. In a world where attention is earned, Super League makes brands relevant by making them playable.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

SLE@mzgroup.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5e62883-8a65-402f-9a8e-3b4fb3e72c76