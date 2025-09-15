Jeffrey Sturman Joins WittKieffer as Managing Partner and Information Technology Practice Leader

Oak Brook, Illinois, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WittKieffer, the premier global executive search and leadership advisory firm committed to enhancing quality of life through impactful leadership, is pleased to announce a leadership transition within its Information Technology Practice. Hillary Ross, JD, who has led the Practice with distinction since 2017, turns the reins over to Jeffrey Sturman, who has joined the firm as Managing Partner and Information Technology Practice Leader. Ross will shift her full-time priorities to client engagements and working alongside Sturman to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities.

Sturman brings over 30 years of experience in technology leadership and consulting. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer at Memorial Healthcare System/South Broward Hospital District—the third-largest public healthcare system in the U.S. In that role, he oversaw a diverse portfolio including IT, Business Intelligence, Clinical Engineering, Clinical Efficiency, Population Health, and Contact Center operations, leading a team of more than 1,000 professionals and managing a $200 million annual budget. A nationally recognized thought leader and change agent, Sturman has held senior roles at top consulting firms including Chartis, Cumberland Consulting Group, and Ernst & Young.

“I’m honored to join WittKieffer and lead the Information Technology Practice at such a pivotal time for digital innovation in healthcare, academic medicine, and higher education,” said Sturman. “WittKieffer’s reputation in executive search and leadership advisory is unmatched, thanks in large part to the foundation built by Hillary Ross and other visionary leaders. I’m excited to contribute to the firm’s mission and make a meaningful impact on a national and global scale.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to WittKieffer,” said Andrew Chastain, President and CEO. “His visionary leadership and deep industry expertise will be invaluable as we help organizations navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Jeff’s values and mission align perfectly with our commitment to improving quality of life in the communities we serve and build upon the legacy Hillary helped establish.”

Sturman holds bachelor’s degrees in psychology and chemistry from Indiana University and a Master of Health Administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He is a Certified Healthcare Chief Information Officer (CHCIO) and Certified Digital Health Executive (CDH-E), and serves on several advisory boards across the healthcare and technology sectors.

About WittKieffer

WittKieffer is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm developing impactful leadership teams for organizations that improve quality of life. We work exclusively with organizations in not-for-profit and for-profit healthcare, life sciences, and education – the “Quality of Life Ecosystem.” Leveraging our unwavering focus on this complex ecosystem, we help clients solve challenging problems through executive search, interim leadership, and leadership advisory services. We strengthen organizations that make the world better. Visit wittkieffer.com to learn more.