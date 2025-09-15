DNA Vaccine Market Size to Expect USD 1041.68 Million by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister company of Precedence Research, the DNA vaccine market size was estimated at USD 553.89 million in 2024. With rising demand and ongoing advancements, the market is expected to grow to around USD 1041.68 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period.

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing disease burden. And technological innovation in the production and development of vaccines fuels the growth of the market.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5510

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the global DNA vaccine market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

By product type, the oncept segment dominated the market in 2024.

By product type, the Apex-IHN segment is estimated to grow significantly at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

By vaccine type, the prophylactic vaccines segment dominated the market in 2024.

By vaccine type, the therapeutic vaccine segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

By therapeutic indications type, the vector-borne diseases segment dominated the market in 2024.

By therapeutic indications type, the cancer segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

By application area type, the human DNA vaccines segment dominated the market in 2024.

By application area type, the animal DNA vaccines segment is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospital segment dominated the global DNA vaccine market in 2024.

By end user, the academic institutes and research organizations segment is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

A DNA vaccine involves genetically engineered DNA, which is injected into the body, causing the cells to produce an antigen that triggers a protective immunological response. Thus, it stimulates the immune system, offering long-lasting immunity. Due to this effective approach, the development of cancer vaccines is also gaining interest. At the same time, vaccines for influenza and hepatitis are also being developed. Similarly, a TB DNA vaccine has been reported to be synthesized. It contains the HIV-1 p24 protein, which protects against Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Thus, the DNA vaccine is not only used for infectious diseases but also for autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The DNA Vaccine Market?

The key growth drivers of the market are the increasing prevalence of diseases in both humans and animals, which increases the demand for new vaccine solutions, driving the growth of the market. The other key potentials are technological advancements in genetic engineering and gene therapy, which increase efficiency and enable more efficient design and production of DNA vaccines, along with safety and stability benefits, rapid development potential, demand for affordable solutions, increased investments and funding, and regulatory support and shifts towards preventive healthcare, which drives the growth and expansion of the market.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the DNA Vaccine Market?

Technological Advancements:

Breakthroughs in genetic engineering and gene delivery systems are enhancing DNA vaccines' safety, speed, and scalability.



Growing Demand for Nucleic Acid Vaccines:

There is a rising trend towards nucleic acid-based vaccines, including DNA vaccines, due to their potential for rapid development and effectiveness against a wide range of diseases.



Increased Investment:

Significant capital inflows into the healthcare and biotechnology sectors are fueling research and development in DNA vaccine platforms.



Veterinary Applications:

The rising prevalence of diseases in animals, such as canine melanoma, is creating significant demand for DNA vaccines in the veterinary sector.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the DNA Vaccine Market?

The key challenges that hinder and limit the growth of the market are the technical and scientific challenges, such as delivery efficiency, stability and storage, immunological response, and manufacturing complexity, which hinder the production procedure and restrict the growth of the market. Other important constraints are the high cost of materials and production, along with disruption of the supply chain and logistics, and market competition, which hinders the growth and expansion of the market.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the DNA Vaccine Market in 2024?

North America dominated the global DNA vaccine market in 2024. North America dominates the DNA vaccine market due to its advanced biotechnology sector, extensive research activities, and high volume of clinical trials. The U.S. leads in developing both prophylactic and therapeutic DNA vaccines, supported by favorable regulatory frameworks and strong government funding. Veterinary applications are also well-established, with commercialized vaccines widely used in companion animals. Collaborations between academic institutions and biotech firms further accelerate innovation.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The DNA Vaccine Market In 2024?

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is emerging as a dynamic growth hub for the DNA vaccine market, fueled by a large population base and high prevalence of infectious diseases. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are investing heavily in biotechnology research and vaccine development. The region is particularly active in animal DNA vaccines for aquaculture and livestock, addressing regional food security challenges. Rising healthcare spending and supportive policies are expected to accelerate adoption across human and veterinary applications.

Segmental Insights

By Product Type,

Which Product Type Segment Dominated The DNA Vaccine Market In 2024?

The concept segment dominated the market in 2024. Oncept is one of the earliest commercialized DNA vaccines, primarily used in veterinary oncology. It has shown effectiveness in treating canine melanoma by inducing an immune response against tumor cells. Its success has provided a strong foundation for further exploration of therapeutic DNA vaccines in both veterinary and human healthcare, positioning it as an important milestone in DNA vaccine commercialization.

The Apex-IHN segment is estimated to grow significantly at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Apex IHN is widely used in aquaculture to protect salmon and trout from infectious hematopoietic necrosis (IHN). By providing effective disease prevention in fish farming, this vaccine supports the growth of the aquaculture sector while reducing economic losses. It highlights the potential of DNA vaccines in addressing diseases beyond human health, especially in food security and sustainability.

By Vaccine Type,

How Did Prophylactic Vaccines Segment Dominated The DNA Vaccine Market In 2024?

The prophylactic vaccines segment dominated the market in 2024. Prophylactic DNA vaccines are designed to prevent the onset of diseases by triggering immune responses before infection occurs. They are under active development for infectious diseases such as HIV, influenza, and Zika, where traditional vaccines face challenges. Their stability, safety profile, and potential for rapid manufacturing make them a promising candidate in preventive healthcare.

The therapeutic vaccine segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Therapeutic DNA vaccines focus on treating existing diseases, particularly cancers and chronic infections. They work by stimulating the immune system to target and eliminate diseased or malignant cells. This approach is gaining traction in oncology, with ongoing clinical trials for melanoma and breast cancer, reflecting the expanding scope of DNA vaccines in advanced therapies.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

By Therapeutic Indications Type,

Which Therapeutic Indications Type Segment Dominated The DNA Vaccine Market In 2024?

The vector-borne diseases segment dominated the market in 2024. Vector-borne diseases are a key target for DNA vaccines, given their prevalence in tropical and subtropical regions. Research focuses on creating vaccines against pathogens such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. DNA vaccines hold promise here because they can be quickly adapted to emerging strains and delivered efficiently, addressing public health challenges in disease-endemic areas.

The cancer segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Cancer applications of DNA vaccines are advancing rapidly, particularly in immuno-oncology. By encoding tumor-associated antigens, these vaccines can train the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells. Trials for cervical cancer, melanoma, and breast cancer highlight their potential to serve as an alternative or complementary therapy to existing cancer treatments with fewer side effects.

By Application Area Type,

How Did Human DNA Vaccines Segment Dominated The DNA Vaccine Market In 2024?

The human DNA vaccines segment dominated the market in 2024. Human DNA vaccines are in various stages of development, from preclinical to clinical trials. They are being explored for infectious diseases, cancer, and chronic illnesses. Their potential advantages include longer-lasting immunity, stability in storage, and faster production compared to conventional vaccines, making them an attractive solution for emerging health crises.

The animal DNA vaccines segment is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Animal DNA vaccines are already more widely adopted, particularly in aquaculture, livestock, and companion animals. Their use in preventing diseases such as IHN in fish and canine melanoma demonstrates strong commercial potential. These vaccines reduce the economic burden of animal diseases and enhance food supply security, expanding the scope of DNA vaccine adoption.

By End User,

Which End-Use Segment Dominated The DNA Vaccine Market In 2024?

The hospital segment dominated the global DNA vaccine market in 2024. Hospitals are expected to be major end users as DNA vaccines gain approvals in human healthcare. They will play a critical role in administering these vaccines for infectious diseases and oncology, ensuring patient safety and monitoring treatment outcomes. The adoption of DNA vaccines in hospitals is tied to advancements in clinical trials and regulatory approvals.

The academic institutes and research organizations segment is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. Academic institutes and research organizations remain central to the growth of the DNA vaccine market. They drive innovation, conduct clinical trials, and form partnerships with biopharma companies to accelerate development. Their work in both human and veterinary vaccine research ensures a continuous pipeline of candidates, strengthening the future outlook for DNA vaccines.

Recent Developments

In March 2025, DYNA, an AI tool that accurately links gene mutations to specific diseases, was developed by Cedars-Sinai researchers. New advances in precise personalized medicine and targeted therapies can be achieved by this new tool.

In March 2025, personalized cancer treatment with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced cloud computing is being developed for accelerating the implementation of personalized cancer vaccines by VERDI Solutions, headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global HIV clinical trials market was valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2024, increased to USD 1.36 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach approximately USD 2.54 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.17% during 2025–2034.

The global cell-based vaccine market is witnessing steady momentum and is expected to generate substantial revenue growth, potentially scaling into the hundreds of millions between 2025 and 2034.

The global infectious diseases market stood at USD 21.74 billion in 2024, grew to USD 23.0 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to reach nearly USD 38.19 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

The global antimalarial drugs market was valued at USD 1.07 billion in 2024, rose to USD 1.12 billion in 2025, and is expected to touch USD 1.67 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.57% between 2025 and 2034.

The veterinary vaccines market reached USD 9.47 billion in 2024, advanced to USD 10.04 billion in 2025, and is forecasted to climb to USD 17.07 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.07% throughout the projection period.

The global vaccine adjuvant market registered USD 702.4 million in 2024, is set to rise to USD 747.6 million in 2025, and is predicted to reach around USD 1.30 billion by 2034, progressing at a CAGR of 6.43% during 2025–2034.

The global biological inactivated vaccine market accounted for USD 0.95 billion in 2024, increased to USD 1.00 billion in 2025, and is poised to attain nearly USD 1.57 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.14% across the forecast years.

The global progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF) treatment market was valued at USD 0.6 billion in 2024, expanded to USD 0.69 billion in 2025, and is projected to surge to USD 2.45 billion by 2034, recording a strong CAGR of 15.21% during 2025–2034.

The global TD vaccine market reached USD 6.17 billion in 2024, grew to USD 6.52 billion in 2025, and is forecasted to achieve approximately USD 10.68 billion by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 5.64% between 2025 and 2034.

The Japan cell cancer vaccine market stood at USD 320.6 million in 2024, grew to USD 340 million in 2025, and is anticipated to rise to around USD 576.4 million by 2034, marking a CAGR of 6.04% over the forecast period.

DNA Vaccine Market Key Players List

Invio Biomedical

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

Biontech

Dendreon

Astellas Pharma

Merck

Eli Lily

Geovax

Tekmira Pharmaceuticals

Noravax

Bavarian Nordic

Sanofi

Moderna

Segments Covered in The Report

By Type of Product

Oncept

West Nile-Innovator

Apex-IHN



By Type of Vaccine

Therapeutic Vaccines

Prophylactic Vaccines

By Type of Therapeutic Indications

Vector-Borne Diseases

Cancer

By Application Area

Human Vaccines

Animal Vaccines

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End Users



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5510

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest