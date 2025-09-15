Construction & Demolition Waste Global Market Forecast 2025-2030 | New Regulations, Technologies, and Collaboration Models Reshape the Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction & Demolition Waste Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Construction & Demolition Waste Market grew from USD 34.08 billion in 2024 to USD 36.73 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.47%, reaching USD 52.52 billion by 2030.

Market transformation in construction and demolition waste is accelerating as new regulations, technologies, and collaboration models reshape resource strategies. Industry leaders who leverage segmentation insights and innovate in processing are positioned to drive sustainable growth and outperform in a competitive, environmentally aware sector.

As sustainability drives infrastructure planning, the construction and demolition waste market is central to resource optimization, compliance, and environmental responsibility for decision-makers aiming to lead in today's evolving landscape.

Rising regulatory mandates and corporate sustainability initiatives are transforming the management and reuse of demolition debris and surplus building materials. Enhanced processing technologies and digitalization are unlocking new opportunities for stakeholders to reduce environmental impact, minimize landfill reliance, and capture value within an increasingly circular economy.

Scope & Segmentation

Waste Types: Asphalt, brick and masonry, concrete, ferrous metals, non-ferrous metals, mixed soils, plastics (HDPE, PET, PVC), glass, and wood (pallets, treated, untreated)

Asphalt, brick and masonry, concrete, ferrous metals, non-ferrous metals, mixed soils, plastics (HDPE, PET, PVC), glass, and wood (pallets, treated, untreated) End Use Applications: Aggregates for new builds, backfill for soil stabilization, landfill cover, and structural support in road base projects

Aggregates for new builds, backfill for soil stabilization, landfill cover, and structural support in road base projects Project Applications: Waste profiles from commercial (offices, retail), infrastructure (bridges, roads, tunnels), and residential (multi-family, single-family) projects

Waste profiles from commercial (offices, retail), infrastructure (bridges, roads, tunnels), and residential (multi-family, single-family) projects Collection Modes: Landfill disposal, off-site recycling via material recovery facilities or third-party processors, and on-site recycling setups

Landfill disposal, off-site recycling via material recovery facilities or third-party processors, and on-site recycling setups Processing Technologies: Impact and jaw crushing, trommel and vibratory screening, manual and optical sorting, cyclone separation, water washing, and material-specific grinding/sorting

Key Takeaways for Market Leaders

Rising landfill diversion targets are motivating waste handlers to modernize sorting and processing capabilities, directly informing cost structure and value capture potential.

Digital platforms linking demolition sites and construction firms are streamlining material exchanges and supporting data-driven decisions for optimal resource use.

On-site recycling models and regional recovery facilities are reducing transportation costs and enabling agile responses to regulatory changes and supply chain shifts.

Strategic alliances among waste processors, constructors, and technology providers are fostering closed-loop supply chains and improving sustainability outcomes.

Material innovations-including adoption of recovered HDPE, PET, PVC, and supplementary glass aggregates-are mitigating dependency on traditional inputs in construction projects.

Why This Report Matters

Supports strategic planning by providing actionable, region-specific market insights aligned with evolving regulatory and technology landscapes.

Equips senior leaders to benchmark operational practices, evaluate partnership opportunities, and identify process improvements for resource recovery and cost efficiency.

Enables informed investment in advanced recycling infrastructure, empowering stakeholders to respond proactively to policy and market developments in the construction and demolition waste industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $36.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $52.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics



Implementation of AI-powered optical sorting and robotics to enhance on-site demolition waste processing efficiency

Adoption of circular economy frameworks prompting off-site prefabrication to minimize on-site C&D waste generation

Deployment of innovative cement alternatives using recycled concrete aggregate to reduce carbon footprint

Growth of mobile waste-to-energy units converting construction debris into renewable heat on project sites

Emergence of digital blockchain platforms for transparent tracking and certification of recycled C&D materials

Expansion of landfill tax incentives driving investment in high-yield recycling technologies for clean concrete

Integration of drone-based remote sensing for real-time monitoring and optimization of construction waste streams

Market Insights



Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Companies Featured

Waste Management, Inc.

Republic Services, Inc.

Veolia Environnement S.A.

SUEZ S.A.

Remondis SE & Co. KG

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, S.A.

Waste Connections, Inc.

Clean Harbors, Inc.

GFL Environmental Inc.

Biffa plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3goazc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment