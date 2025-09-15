TrueLook Promotes Joe Norris to Chief Sales Officer to Drive Customer-Focused Growth and Market Leadership

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueLook, the leading provider of construction cameras and jobsite visibility solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Joe Norris to Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Formerly Vice President of Sales, Joe steps into this expanded leadership role with more than two decades of experience across industries including construction tech, telecommunications, technology, and hospitality.





Before joining TrueLook, Joe held strategic roles at major brands, including Verizon and P.F. Chang’s, where he built and led high-performing sales teams and developed a deep understanding of customer behavior, needs, and retention. That same customer-first mindset has shaped his approach at TrueLook, bringing unmatched empathy, strategic focus, and leadership to the sales organization.

“Joe brings the magic combination of sales expertise, deep industry knowledge, and a customer-first mindset,” said Roger Yarrow, CEO of TrueLook. “He’s played a pivotal role in elevating our client relationships and aligning our sales efforts with the values that define TrueLook. His promotion to CSO reflects not just what he’s accomplished, but what we know he’ll continue to achieve.

In his new role, Joe will oversee TrueLook’s sales organization and work closely with teams across marketing, customer success, product, and support to ensure consistency in how the company engages with and delivers value to its customers. His promotion comes at a time of strong momentum for TrueLook, including a recent 8.77 out of 10 customer satisfaction score, based on feedback from 335 users in August. That momentum also includes the launch of TrueAI PPE Detection , an AI-powered feature that enhances jobsite safety by detecting personal protective equipment compliance through camera-based monitoring.

“I’ve always believed that great sales teams start with truly understanding your customers, and at TrueLook, we live that belief every day,” said Joe Norris, Chief Sales Officer. “Our customers are some of the most innovative, resilient professionals out there, and I’m honored to help lead the charge in delivering the solutions and support they deserve.”

