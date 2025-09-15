Cars & Coffee event showcased 17 reimagined first-generation Cayenne among a parade of attendees’ vehicles

The fourth instalment of the national Porsche Centre challenge featured 17 re-imagined first-generation Cayenne (model years 2003 to 2010)

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) has announced the winners of the 2025 Porsche Classic Restoration Competition. A panel of experts selected the National Champion, the “Best in East” and “Best in West” titleholders, as well as the recipient of the Marketing Award. In addition, the general public selected the Popular Vote Award winner, and guests at the finale event on September 14 voted for the Attendees’ Choice Award.

"Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Classic Restoration Competition," said Trevor Arthur, President and CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. "The skill and dedication that shines in each of these entries are testament to the unparalleled passion surrounding Porsche vehicles of the past and the future. There is no more appropriate setting to honour our brand’s heritage than our first official Porsche Experience Centre Toronto Cars & Coffee event."

For the fourth time, Canadian Porsche Centres vied for the restoration crown

The nationwide Porsche Centre competition celebrates the care, dedication, and craftsmanship of restoring the brand’s vehicles and intends to educate and inspire a new generation of technicians and enthusiasts. Since the contest’s inception in 2019, dozens of Porsche classic models have been restored back to pristine condition – to be enjoyed for many more years to come.

For the fourth edition of the challenge, Porsche Centres across the country were invited to restore and reimagine their own first-generation Cayenne, bringing their unique visions to life — whether as a rugged off-roader, mountain climber, or even high-horsepower track-focused SUV. Introduced in 2002, the Cayenne was the brand’s first venture into the SUV segment and quickly established itself as a best-seller for the brand in Canada. The group of 17 teams from across Canada presented their competition entries at the Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) Toronto on September 14.

National Champion: Porsche Centre Vancouver

The team at Porsche Centre Vancouver collaborated closely with a customer to transform a 2008 Cayenne Turbo into an overland vehicle with a Gulf-Racing-inspired livery that also features the map of British Columbia. The interior was highly customized with a stunning Cohiba leather upholstery accented by a black, white and orange pepita fabric. Other customization features include a Porsche-crest-embossed Racetex roof lining as well as custom floor mats. The estimated 1,000-hour project also included a major mechanical refresh, suspension upgrades, and overlanding accessories like a roof rack, winch, and auxiliary lighting.

Best in East: Porsche Lauzon

Porsche Centre Lauzon transformed a 2008 Cayenne S into an overlanding vehicle, blending Porsche performance with rugged off-road capability. The project included a 3-inch suspension lift, custom wrap, heavy-duty tires, roof-mounted utility gear, and a remote-controlled lighting system. The build celebrates creativity, engineering, and the freedom of exploration.

Best in West: Porsche Centre Victoria

Porsche Centre Victoria restored a 2008 Cayenne Turbo, blending West Coast cultural heritage with Porsche motorsport DNA. The project was designed in collaboration with Coast Salish artist Luke Maston. The restoration included cultural storytelling through artwork on various exterior and interior panels – from Orcas who travel with their family in pods, to a raven and sun on the hood. The roof rack carries a custom-built and painted dugout race canoe. Modern upgrades like the Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus system complete this project.

Marketing Award: Porsche Centre Québec

Porsche Centre Québec reimagined a 2004 Cayenne Turbo. The Cayenne was equipped with oversized tires, a roof rack, and rally lights, blending raw performance with refined aesthetics. The project involved restoring and transforming the vehicle into an expedition machine, showcased in a cinematic short film called “Au-delà des routes” - "Beyond the Roads". The film reel highlights the vehicle's journey through Québec's wilderness, emphasizing the engineering and adventurous spirit of Porsche.

Popular Vote Award and Attendees’ Choice Award: Porsche Centre Markham

The general public was invited to vote for their favourite project on Instagram. Guests of the Cars & Coffee event were also invited to pick their favourite among the 17 projects on display. Porsche Centre Markham’s project was crowned the fan-favourite with their project inspired by the Porsche Jagdwagen, a hunting vehicle. The restoration involved a 2009 Cayenne with upgraded wheels and tires, a Bilstein suspension system, underbody skid plates, a powerful winch, and a custom-built storage compartment. The build aims to enhance the vehicle's off-road ability while supporting long expeditions.

A concourse of guests came to celebrate brand heritage at the world’s tenth Porsche Experience Centre

The 2025 Porsche Classic Restoration Canada Competition grand finale was celebrated by a concourse of guests at the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto, the third of its kind in North America and the tenth in the world.

Open to the public since June of this year and designed as an immersive environment where the thrill of driving meets the pinnacle of automotive design and engineering, the PEC Toronto offers something for everyone, from long-time owners to curious visitors. Four instructor-led driving modules - a two-kilometre driver development handling circuit, dynamics area, low-friction handling circuit, and low-friction drift circle - are designed to demonstrate the engineering and capabilities of Porsche models. First-time visitors can explore the building, take in the view from the visitor terrace, browse the Porsche Lifestyle Shop, or enjoy a refreshment at the Carrera Café. The PEC Toronto also has a fitting lounge, where visitors can explore extensive customization options to configure their dream Porsche. In addition, guests can reserve time in a dedicated space with five cutting-edge driving simulators. Behind the wheel of a virtual Porsche, they can race against themselves or someone else on racetracks from around the world.

The PEC Toronto is open Wednesdays to Sundays year-round. For the most up-to-date opening hour information, please visit https://porscheexperience.ca/centre

