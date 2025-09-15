SECU Foundation Awards Peacehaven Farm, Inc. $1 Million for Community Center and Campus Expansion

WHITSETT, N.C., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation has awarded Peacehaven Farm, Inc. in Guilford County with a $1 million grant for the construction of a new community center to help support their work for people with Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities (I/DD). The center will be part of a multi-phase expansion that will also include housing, a healthcare clinic, and an expanded farming program.

The new community center will increase Peacehaven’s capacity to provide statewide workforce training and education programs, including formal, experiential, and expressive learning opportunities for residents and visitors. The entire facility will incorporate design features to encourage interaction and reduce anxiety for those with I/DD.

Established in 2007, Peacehaven Farm, Inc. has served the I/DD community with supportive services that enable them to experience meaningful employment, nourishing relationships, benefits of community, and lasting independence. In 2023, the non-profit received a $40,000 SECU Foundation Mission Development Grant, which assisted with development of fundraising strategies to prepare the organization for this major campus expansion.

“We are profoundly grateful to SECU Foundation for this transformational $1 million gift,” said Peacehaven CEO Phelps Sprinkle. “SECU Foundation’s belief in Peacehaven’s Different Together campaign allows us to build a state-of-the-art Community Center where people of all abilities can gather, learn, and belong. This investment doesn’t just build a building—it strengthens the very roots of community.”

“We are pleased to once again support Peacehaven and their mission to provide inclusive opportunities for individuals of all ages and abilities to live, learn, and grow together,” said SECU Foundation Board Chair Chris Ayers. “The work they do is inspiring and life-changing, and we are honored to help them expand and make a positive difference for even more in Guilford County and across the state.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 88 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $56 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.9 million members through 275 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $328 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director, secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/252f62b1-178f-482e-a28d-3e1989b77cf5