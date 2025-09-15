Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against V.F. Corporation (VFC)

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired V.F. Corporation (“VFC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VFC) securities between October 30, 2023 and May 20, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of VFC’s turnaround plans; notably, that additional significant reset actions would be necessary to return the Vans brand to growth, resulting in significant setbacks to Vans’ revenue growth trajectory which were neither contemplated nor cautioned by Defendants comments on Reinvent or the Vans turnaround progress, specifically.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of VFC should contact the Firm prior to the November 12, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .