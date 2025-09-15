Service Experts Introduces Franchising to Support Growth of Local HVAC Service Companies Nationwide

RICHARDSON, TX, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Experts, one of the nation’s leading residential HVAC service companies, has introduced its franchising model to support the growth of locally owned HVAC businesses across the United States. This initiative aims to provide entrepreneurs with the resources and brand recognition necessary to thrive in the competitive home services market.

With a team of more than 3,000+ professionals, Service Experts serves over 2,500 homes and businesses daily, offering services that include heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, plumbing, electrical, and other specialized home services. Over its nearly three-decade history, the company has serviced millions of homes nationwide.

As average temperatures continue to climb, HVAC remains one of the most essential industries in the U.S. with demand consistently rising. Service Experts anticipates franchising to help respond to this need and further accelerate its growing footprint and entry into new markets.

To spearhead the franchise development, Service Experts has appointed Nick Ridgway as Vice President of Franchise Development. Ridgway, a Certified Franchise Executive through the International Franchise Association, brings extensive experience in franchise development, including previous roles as Business Coach, Franchise Development Manager, and Director of Franchise Development. His tenure includes significant contributions to PIRTEK USA and Matco Tools, where he was instrumental in awarding over 400 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“As part of our commitment to setting franchisees up for success, Service Experts is launching a state-of-the-art Mobile Training Unit. This unit allows us to deliver consistent, high-quality training in the field—meeting franchisees where they are,” said Ridgway. “Additionally, all centers can offer the Service Experts’ Advantage program to help homeowners access the best, safest, and most energy-efficient equipment throughout their homes with installation, maintenance, and repairs for one low monthly payment.”

Service Experts brings homeowners and entrepreneurs together through a unified network of service centers across the country that blend home services into a single brand. With a national footprint of corporate owned locations serving 31 states, Service Experts is an attractive franchise opportunity with national support and systems that are long-established over its nearly 30-year history. The reality of today’s market and consumer shopping environment makes it difficult for small businesses to compete, but Service Experts franchising allows those wanting to own their own HVAC business to have help building something that will be valued in their communities under their own unique vision.

The franchising model offers franchisees corporate support that includes access to national agreements with major suppliers, marketing and lead generation tools, established operating systems, as well as industry-leading training, led by Matthew Lefler, Vice President of Franchise Operations for Service Experts. “Our shared commitment to exceptional customer service has made Service Experts a trusted name nationwide,” said Lefler. “Through franchising, we’re empowering more local HVAC businesses to elevate their operations using our proven systems and track record of success.”

This announcement follows the recent news that Jack Nelson Service Experts in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has transitioned to franchising and rebranded as Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning of Tulsa, making it the company's first locally owned franchise center.

For more information, or those interested in franchising, visit ServiceExpertsFranchise.com.

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is one of the largest residential HVAC service companies in the U.S., and has taken care of millions of homes and businesses during its nearly three decades of service. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas with approximately 80 locations serving 31 states, Service Experts serves 2,500+ homes and businesses, on average, each working day. For more information on Service Experts, visit ServiceExperts.com.