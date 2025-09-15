CORRECTION - Allied Announces September 2025 Distribution

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Allied Properties REIT, please note that in the last sentence of the first paragraph, the unitholders of record date should be September 29, 2025. The corrected release follows:

Allied Properties REIT (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that the Trustees of Allied have declared a distribution of $0.15 per unit for the month of September 2025, representing $1.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on October 15, 2025, to unitholders of record as at September 29, 2025.

About Allied

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

