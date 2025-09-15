CalendarBridge Awards Future Innovators Scholarship to Illinois Tech Student Likith Krishna

Miami, FL, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalendarBridge is proud to announce that Likith Krishna, an Electrical Engineering student at Illinois Institute of Technology, has been selected as the 2025 recipient of the Future Innovators Scholarship.





The annual scholarship, which provides up to $2,000 to undergraduates pursuing computer science, software engineering, or electrical engineering, recognizes students who demonstrate exceptional academic performance, creative vision, and commitment to advancing technology.

Likith’s application highlighted a deep interest in power electronics and renewable energy. His winning essay demonstrated how forward-thinking solutions can address real-world challenges; an approach that impressed the selection committee.

“This scholarship motivates me to continue pursuing innovative solutions in power electronics and renewable energy, while reminding me that hard work and dedication are always recognized,” said Krishna.

The award carries a special connection for CalendarBridge, as Illinois Tech is also the alma mater of company co-founder Chad Gilles. This shared connection reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting the next generation of innovators both within and beyond its local community.

“We were impressed not only by Likith’s academic focus and future ambitions but also by the determination and follow-through he showed during the application process,” said Gilles. “It’s a privilege to support students like Likith who are working toward meaningful change in the world.”

About the Future Innovators Scholarship

The CalendarBridge Future Innovators Scholarship supports undergraduate students in technology-related fields who show exceptional promise to impact the industry through innovation, problem-solving, and leadership. More information can be found at https://calendarbridge.com

About CalendarBridge

CalendarBridge is a leading provider of calendar synchronization and scheduling solutions, helping individuals and teams work seamlessly across platforms. With patented technology and a commitment to productivity, CalendarBridge eliminates the friction of managing multiple calendars.



