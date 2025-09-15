AI PowerPoint Tool Becomes a “Game-Changer” on Campuses as New Academic Year Begins

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As millions of students and educators head back to campus, a powerful AI tool is quietly revolutionizing one of the most time-consuming academic tasks: creating presentations. Twistly, developed by Apps Do Wonders LLC as its flagship AI product line, has seen a 250% surge in sign-ups from .edu email addresses over the last 12 months, indicating a massive grassroots adoption within higher education.

The AI tool, which now serves over 3.3 million users worldwide, is being used in over 1146 universities across 185 countries. An internal analysis reveals that students and professors account for ~60% of the platform's user base, leveraging its AI to instantly convert dense research papers, lengthy text, or even YouTube videos into slides.

This trend signals a fundamental shift in how academic work is prepared and presented, saving users countless hours previously lost to manual formatting and content summarization.

Developed by woman-led AI company Apps Do Wonders, Twistly integrates directly into the familiar PowerPoint interface. Its most popular features in the academic community include:

File-to-Presentation: Instantly transforms PDF, Word, and text documents into complete presentations. This feature has already been used to process over 1 million files.

Instantly transforms PDF, Word, and text documents into complete presentations. This feature has already been used to process over 1 million files. YouTube-to-Presentation: Converts video lectures and educational content into editable slides with key talking points.

Converts video lectures and educational content into editable slides with key talking points. Topic-to-Presentation: Generates a full presentation from a single prompt, complete with text, images, and speaker notes.





“We’re not just fixing slides - we’re reimagining how knowledge is shared,” said Diana Babaeva, CEO and Co-Founder of Apps Do Wonders. “Twistly lets students and educators spend less time fighting with PowerPoint and more time unleashing ideas that move the world forward.”

The rapid adoption in universities from the United States, Canada, Japan and Germany underscores a growing demand for AI tools that enhance productivity and learning. Twistly offers a free plan that includes five free presentations per month, making it accessible for all users globally.

For more information, visit https://twistly.ai/.

About Apps Do Wonders: Apps Do Wonders is an AI product company and a leading developer of intelligent add-ins for the Microsoft Office suite. The company's tools empower millions of users worldwide to create PowerPoint presentations faster and more effectively. Bootstrapped without external investment, Apps Do Wonders is a global company registered in the USA with headquarters in Tashkent.

