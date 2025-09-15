2025 Modular Construction Market Outlook Report: Industry Size, Market Shares Data, Insights, Growth Trends, Opportunities, Competition 2019-2032

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Modular Construction Market Outlook Report: Industry Size, Market Shares Data, Insights, Growth Trends, Opportunities, Competition 2024 to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Modular Construction market is on the cusp of a seismic shift, driven by a compelling mix of factors: an urgent need for faster construction timelines, rising labor costs, a growing emphasis on sustainability, and the increasing demand for flexible and adaptable building solutions. This report delves into the exciting world of modular construction, examining the latest trends, growth drivers, and challenges shaping its future trajectory.



The Modular Construction market is experiencing a surge in popularity as developers, architects, and governments alike recognize its potential to address critical industry challenges. The ability to prefabricate building components off-site, under controlled conditions, translates into faster construction times, reduced on-site labor requirements, and improved quality control. Furthermore, modular construction promotes sustainability by minimizing waste, optimizing resource utilization, and allowing for the reuse and recycling of building materials.

In 2024, the market witnessed significant advancements in modular design and technology, including the integration of advanced building information modeling (BIM) software and the development of prefabricated components with enhanced energy efficiency and sustainability features. This momentum is poised to accelerate in 2025, driven by increasing infrastructure investment, the expansion of affordable housing initiatives, and the adoption of modular construction for large-scale commercial projects.



The comprehensive Modular Construction market research report delivers essential insights into current trends that are shaping the industry, along with prescriptive analyses to capitalize on the market's future growth opportunities. This report is an indispensable tool for decision-makers, offering a thorough understanding of the Modular Construction market dynamics - from raw material sourcing to end-use applications. It also addresses competitive pressures from substitutes and alternative products and enables you to formulate winning strategies.



Modular Construction Market Revenue, Prospective Segments, Potential Countries, Data and Forecast



The research estimates global Modular Construction market revenues in 2024, considering the Modular Construction market prices, Modular Construction production, supply, demand, and Modular Construction trade and logistics across regions. Detailed market share statistics, penetration, and shifts in demand for different types, applications, and geographies in the Modular Construction market from 2023 to 2032 are included in the thorough research.



The report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and LATAM/South and Central America Modular Construction market statistics, along with Modular Construction CAGR Market Growth Rates from 2024 to 2032 will provide a deep understanding and projection of the market. The Modular Construction market is further split by key product types, dominant applications, and leading end users of Modular Construction. The future of the Modular Construction market in 27 key countries around the world is elaborated to enable an in-depth geographical understanding of the Modular Construction industry.



The research considered 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 as historical years, 2023 as the base year, and 2024 as the estimated year, with an outlook to 2032. The report identifies the most prospective type of Modular Construction market, leading products, and dominant end uses of the Modular Construction Market in each region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. List of Tables and Figures



2. Global Modular Construction Market Review, 2024

2.1 Modular Construction Industry Overview

2.2 Research Methodology



3. Modular Construction Market Insights

3.1 Modular Construction Market Trends to 2032

3.2 Future Opportunities in Modular Construction Market

3.3 Dominant Applications of Modular Construction, 2024 Vs 2032

3.4 Key Types of Modular Construction, 2024 Vs 2032

3.5 Leading End Uses of Modular Construction Market, 2024 Vs 2032

3.6 High Prospect Countries for Modular Construction Market, 2024 Vs 2032



4. Modular Construction Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints

4.1 Latest Trends and Recent Developments in Modular Construction Market

4.2 Key Factors Driving the Modular Construction Market Growth

4.2 Major Challenges to the Modular Construction industry, 2024-2032

4.3 Impact of Wars and geo-political tensions on Modular Construction supply chain



5. Five Forces Analysis for Global Modular Construction Market

5.1 Modular Construction Industry Attractiveness Index, 2024

5.2 Modular Construction Market Threat of New Entrants

5.3 Modular Construction Market Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4 Modular Construction Market Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.5 Modular Construction Market Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.6 Modular Construction Market Threat of Substitutes



6. Global Modular Construction Market Data - Industry Size, Share, and Outlook

6.1 Modular Construction Market Annual Sales Outlook, 2024-2032 ($ Million)

6.1 Global Modular Construction Market Annual Sales Outlook by Type, 2024-2032 ($ Million)

6.2 Global Modular Construction Market Annual Sales Outlook by Application, 2024-2032 ($ Million)

6.3 Global Modular Construction Market Annual Sales Outlook by End-User, 2024-2032 ($ Million)

6.4 Global Modular Construction Market Annual Sales Outlook by Region, 2024-2032 ($ Million)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88pgnx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.