Global Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market Size/Share Worth USD 10.39 Billion by 2034 at a 7.49% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type of Automation (Industrial Automation, Building Automation, Home Automation, Process Automation, IT Process Automation), By Industry Application (Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Automotive, Utilities), By Scale of Operation (Small Scale Projects, Medium Scale Projects, Large Scale Projects), By Service Type (Consultation Services, Engineering Services, Implementation Services, Maintenance and Support Services, Training Services), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034"





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.05 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.42 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 10.39 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.49% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

According to industry experts at CMI, the implementation of new strategies and technologies by the manufacturers presents lucrative opportunities for players in the Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market during the forecast period. Furthermore, we expect the growing significance of organized retailing to drive the market’s future growth.

Key Trends & Drivers

Integration of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart Sensors: The growth of the IIoT and smart sensors in the MAC industry is transforming the marketplace because it provides real-time data collection along with remote monitoring and predictive maintenance. Using IIoT and smart sensors offers various industries opportunities to improve operational efficiency and reduce downtime by gaining actionable insights. MAC vendors are incorporating IIoT-enabled devices into an automation system and building connected ecosystems across plants, refineries, and utility installations. This trend results in improved transparency, decreased operational risk, and support for energy optimization. As industries use digitalization, the demand for MACs to design and manage innovative IIoT frameworks is increasing, along with the adoption of IoT technologies, which is a key driver for innovation and growth in this market.

Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in Automation: AI and ML are developing the automation processes with advanced analytics combinations with anomaly detection and self-optimizing systems. The MAC suppliers are beginning to implement AI solutions more frequently to improve predictive maintenance, operations in production, and decision making. AI and ML provide industries the ability to shift from reactive to proactive operations with lower downtime and increased operational efficiency. AI also enables industries to make real-time changes in their processes, maximizing both operational efficiencies and control of production quality. As industries prioritize data-focused operations, and with the MACs’ ability to provide AI-powered automation systems, they are positioned to play an integral role in digital transformations, which means AI integration sometimes becomes one of the key trends driving the MAC market.

Shift Towards Digital Twins for System Simulation: The digital twins, or the virtual representations of physical assets, are changing automation exponentially for use. The OEMs are using the digital twin for simulating and testing automation systems before implementation, thereby reducing the time for the project and detecting faults. A digital twin is also useful for providing live performance monitoring, predictive analytics scenarios, and planning scenarios, which improves the dependency of the system and therefore costs. In complex sectors such as oil & gas, power generation, and pharma, downtime could be costly. By offering digital twin-enabled service, OEMs allow clients to generate richer insights but also provide operational flexibility- bringing trend contributors into the new automation model.

Increasing Demand for Cybersecurity in Automation Systems: Cybersecurity has become a key trend in instrumentation and automation, especially given the rise of connected and digitalized automation systems. As automation and control systems are increasingly connected and reliant on digitized functionality, MAC providers (modules, automation, controls) have begun to develop integrated cybersecurity solutions to help protect industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) from cyber threats. Th designs for the automation systems are increasingly embedding the secure network architecture along with the data encryption and real-time detection and reporting of the security threats for meeting the compliance obligations and reducing the likelihood of vulnerabilities.

Growing Popularity of Modular and Scalable Automation Solutions: Industries are increasingly requiring flexible, modular automation solutions that can continue to grow with their operations over time. MAC providers are answering this demand with standard designs that will take on additional modules per user specification or customizable designs that can be implemented in a phased approach to cap initial investment and risk. Modular automation solutions also help to integrate the new solutions with legacy infrastructure, as they can more easily be managed, just as lithography projects that are modularized across methods and technologies as needed are a strong benefit to small and medium enterprises as well as large-scale deployments and projects. The increase of modular solutions also allows for a faster deployment timeline while recognizing advancements in technology that affect processing and maintainability.

Emphasis on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency in Automation: The sustainability initiatives, along with energy goals, are changing the automation landscape across industries. The MAC providers are developing systems that reduce fear as well as emissions and maximize resource efficiency. This includes deploying the enhanced control algorithms with the energy monitoring and automated reporting for the environmental compliance. The expanding renewable energy segment is also influencing automation needs for solar, wind, and smart grid solutions. As organizations strive for carbon neutrality, there is a demand for the MACs, which can provide the ecological and controllable automation frameworks. This supports the expectation that the MAC providers will be a partner in addressing sustainability goals and introducing cost savings in operations through effective automation.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.42 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 10.39 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 5.05 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.49% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type of Automation, Industry Application, Scale of Operation, Service Type and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The main benefit of the MAC model is that it provides a single point of accountability for all automation aspects of a project. This results in clear communication, a reduced risk of coordination failures between multiple vendors, and a comprehensive and functional system-level automation project from day one. Oftentimes, MACs are brought in early in the project life cycle in the FEED phase. MACs have depth of knowledge in process control, instrumentation, and system integration.

Weakness: A handful of large automation companies drive the market, limiting choice and possibly driving up costs. The full MAC model is most appropriate for large, complex, and high value projects, including oil and gas and thermal power plants. While single-point accountability is a strength, it is also a liability, and clients or project management firms may wish to stick to a ‘traditional’ multi-vendor approach because they have established relationships or because they do not understand the benefits of the MAC model.

Opportunities: The global push for digital transformation and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies (e.g., IoT, AI, machine learning, digital twins) present a huge opportunity. MACs are well-positioned to integrate these advanced technologies into new and existing plants, helping clients to improve operational efficiency and safety. The energy transition to more environmentally friendly and sustainable sources, including renewable hydrogen and offshore wind, is generating an exciting number of new & large-scale opportunities requiring more advanced automation.

Threats: The MAC market is heavily tied to large scale capital projects in industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and power. An economic downturn, or change in commodity prices, will usually result in postponed or cancelled projects, negatively impacting the MAC. A handful of large end use customers may decide to develop and strengthen their internal automation capabilities and lessen their dependence on contractors.

Regional Analysis

The Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market is segmented by key regions and includes detailed analysis across major countries. Below is a brief overview of the market dynamics in each country:

North America: The North America Main Automation Contractor market is buoyed by a strong level of industrial automation adoption in manufacturing, oil & gas, power generation and utilities in regions that enjoy a mix of advanced technology infrastructure, a mature base of industry and relatively high levels of investment for digital transformation. MACs in North America focus on implementing IoT systems and Industry 4.0 solutions into their projects for their end users, which improves reliability and compliance on larger projects, and also integrates AI-based advanced analytics into operational aspects.

United States: The U.S. Main Automation Contractor market continues to lead in technical innovation across industries. There has been an increase in technology integration within the MAC sector, including the continued adoption of smart manufacturing with additive and digital twins as well as predictive maintenance applications. Industries, including the automotive, aerospace, oil, gas, and pharmaceutical sectors, continue to increase their reliance on MACs as turnkey automation services. The move to reshoring manufacturing in the United States has prompted a focus on modernizing critical infrastructure and has undoubtedly has led to an uptake in services provided by MAC providers in the U.S.

Canada: The Canada Main Automation Contractor market is being transformed owing to the strong demand from oil & gas, mining, utilities, and manufacturing sectors. With a focus on operational efficiency and environmental responsibility the Canadian industries increasingly turn to the MACs for the integrated control systems along with the advanced monitoring solutions. The shift towards renewable energy along with modernization of infrastructure creates new automation opportunities. The MACs in Canada focus on energy optimization, remote monitoring, and compliance with stringent safety regulations.

Europe: The MAC market in Europe is being influenced by the highly advanced industrial base, significant sustainability efforts, and stringent regulatory requirements. The common work tasks in the broad areas including automotive, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food processing relies on the MACs for enabling the effective, compliant, and energy-optimized automation systems. In particular, the emphasis on Industry 4.0 and green manufacturing is fuelling the need for IoT-enabled predictive maintenance and analytics powered by AI and ML in respect of data. Also, MAC suppliers within the region are embarking on improving existing infrastructure through retrofits to enable better efficiency and emissions performance.

Germany: Germany’s Main Automation Contractor market is driven by a world-class manufacturing base, especially within automotive, engineering, and industrial equipment. The uptake of Industry 4.0 within Germany is critical to fuel the demand for highly integrated automation solutions. Working within the German MAC market will mean that MACs will be provided with end-to-end key services that integrate robotics, AI, and data analytics to achieve enhancements in production efficiency and quality. As with the EU’s details around sustainability strategies, all automation provisions will need to include energy efficiency perspectives and remain compliant with EU environmental requirements.

UK: The MAC market in the UK is evolving owing to the manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy modernization throughout the UK economy. The various types of automation, as indicated by industries such as pharmaceuticals, food processing, and utilities looks for the MACs to help develop the customized automation solutions and provide responses to high safety and quality standard compliance. The growth of renewable energy provides opportunities for MACs to introduce automation in the development of wind farms, smart grids, and energy storage.

France: The MAC market in France is bolstered by strong demand from the aerospace, automotive, chemical, and food processing industries. In France, MAC suppliers are providing integrated automation systems, which promote productivity and compliance with regulations and reduce environmental impact. The drive towards sustainability and green manufacturing in France is stimulating a MAC market by encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient control systems and sharing pre-existing renewable energy sources. As digital transformation gathers momentum in France, there are opportunities for MACs to implement IoT-enabled monitoring systems, AI-analytical approaches, and predictive problem-solving analysis.

Asia Pacific: The MAC industry in the Asia-Pacific is experiencing a rapid expansion owing to industrialization, infrastructure development, and increased adoption of smart manufacturing technologies. The countries in the region are spending heavily on automation to increase productivity, safety, and competitiveness across industries like electronics, automotive, oil & gas, and food processing. MACs can meet the needs of these major industrial conglomerates and fledging manufacturing sites alike, providing flexible and affordable solutions. The transition to Industry 4.0, along with government-led capital programs to improve productivity, will create many attractive growth opportunities.

Japan: Japan’s Main Automation Contractor market is well developed owing to the strong manufacturing sector, particularly in automotive, electronics, and robotics. The MACs in Japan offer the highly sophisticated automation solutions and are working to combine AI, IoT and precision control systems for meeting the Japan’s scrutinizing quality control procedures. Energy efficiency, space efficiency and process reliability are the top goals for projects involving automation in Japan. MAC solution providers will work closely with industries to integrate predictive maintenance, remote monitoring and real-time analytics.

South Korea: Mac. The MAC market in South Korea is fueled by its electronics, shipbuilding, automotive, and petrochemical industries. MACs supply automation solutions that enable the production of smarter factories and Industry 4.0-friendly systems, aimed at increasing speed, accuracy and quality of production. With a growing demand for integrated IoT solutions, AI-based analytics service solutions, and predictive maintenance packages, South Korean industries require automation that can provide these systems. Furthermore, energy efficiency and environmental compliance are increasingly forcing industries to modernize.

Australia: The MAC market in Australia, which is supported by mining, oil & gas, utilities, and food processing, provides the MAC with a strong base of continual and sustainable demand. MACs supply automations solutions that circumvent the difficulties of remote operations, harsh environment and regulatory compliance. The movement toward renewable energy and the bonus growth of smart infrastructure projects are creating new avenues for automation. The MAC provider industry is focusing on delivering systems that require greater energy efficiency, real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance to gain reliable operational performance.

LAMEA: The LAMEA MAC market covers Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with each region’s industry emphasis having its advantages. The mining, oil & gas, and food processing-related industries in Latin America rely on MACs for capability, productivity, efficiency, etc. In the Middle East, the oil, gas, and infrastructure projects’ investment allows for advanced and complicated automation solutions. The growth in investment infrastructure for modernization of energy, water, and manufacturing in Africa is a key component of African countries’ current industrial economic direction. The investments in renewable energy and infrastructure add to the economic growth of the region making LAMEA a busy region and a potentially great area for MAC service provider expansion.

Brazil: The drivers of Brazil’s Main Automation Contractor market are from the oil & gas, mining, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors. The capability of MACS to provide integrated automation solutions enables higher productive outcomes that also improve overall safety and compliance with environmental regulation requirements. Brazil seems intent on modernizing its industrial infrastructure, which opens opportunities for control systems, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance solutions. The MAC service providers in Brazil also play a role in those projects related to renewable energy sectors as well, specifically wind and hydroelectric.

Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia’s Main Automation Contractor market is largely fueled by the oil & gas sector, petrochemicals, and ambitious infrastructure projects under the country’s Vision 2030 initiative. MACs deliver large-scale automation solutions for refining, energy production, and smart city developments. The focus is on integrating advanced control systems, predictive analytics, and energy-efficient operations to meet high safety and quality standards.

List of the prominent players in the Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market:

ABB

Autopro Automation

Control Global

Emerson Electric

Honeywell International

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Silvertech Middle East

Tengizchevroil

Yokogawa Electric

Flour

Siemens

McDermott International

TechnipFMC

Petrofac

Others

The Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market is segmented as follows:

By Type of Automation

Industrial Automation

Building Automation

Home Automation

Process Automation

IT Process Automation

By Industry Application

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Automotive

Utilities

By Scale of Operation

Small Scale Projects

Medium Scale Projects

Large Scale Projects

By Service Type

Consultation Services

Engineering Services

Implementation Services

Maintenance and Support Services

Training Services

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Request a Customized Copy of the Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/main-automation-contractor-mac-market/

