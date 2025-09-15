StorageVault Announces Quarterly Dividend for Q3 2025

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX announced today that a quarterly dividend of $0.002976 per common share (“Common Share”) ‎will be payable on ‎October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 29, 2025, with an ex-dividend ‎date of September 29, 2025. This dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian ‎income tax ‎purposes.‎ ‎

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

As of June 30, 2025, StorageVault owned and operated 259 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 228 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 12.9 million rentable square feet on 752 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ solutions and professional records management services, such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.‎‎‎

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com

Follow us:

Instagram: @accessstorageca @depotiumminientrepot @sentinelstorageca @cubeitportablestorage

Facebook: /AccessStorageCA /Depotium /SentinelStorageCanada /Cubeit /FlexSpaceLogistics