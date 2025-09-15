Lendmark Financial Services Extends Branch Network to New State

OREM, Utah, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark), a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, continues to grow its footprint nationally with its first Utah branch in Orem. Expanding Lendmark’s presence to 23 states and marking its 20th branch opening in 2025 alone, Orem’s strong sense of community and quality of life make it an ideal place for the company to grow and serve.

The Orem branch is located at 252 E. University Parkway, and it’s expected to serve hundreds of customers, retailers and auto dealerships in its first year. Branch Manager Janet Aguilar will be responsible for the administration of daily operations. These include building personal relationships with customers and integrating into the community to ensure area residents receive a superior level of individualized loan services that meet their unique financial needs.

“We’re excited to bring Lendmark’s trusted financial solutions to the Beehive State and grow alongside the vibrant community of Orem,” said Miguel A. Barron, Vice President of Branch Operations at Lendmark. “This expansion reflects the dedication to service excellence that drives our team forward every day, as we grow to support more families and local businesses with financial access and the personalized care they deserve.”

In addition to serving consumers directly, Lendmark provides financing solutions for thousands of retailers and independent auto dealerships, allowing these businesses’ customers to obtain Lendmark financing. Local businesses that are interested in partnering with Lendmark to provide financing solutions for their customers should visit the Orem branch or call: 801-607-9833.

Lendmark’s ‘Climb to Cure’ is its signature cause-related initiative. The company has committed to raising $10 million by 2025 to mark its 10-year anniversary partnering with CURE Childhood Cancer. So far, Lendmark’s employees, partners and customers have raised more than $9 million to support CURE, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to funding targeted pediatric cancer research that is utilized nationwide.

Lendmark customers can participate by donating $1 when closing their loan. Lendmark matches the donation.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 23 states, including sales financial services for 11,000+ retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates more than 525 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit www.lendmarkfinancial.com.

Media Contact

Jeff Hamilton

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

jhamilton@lendmarkfinancial.com

678-625-3128