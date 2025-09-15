Planisware: Statement of own shares dealings from September 8 to September 12, 2025

Statement of own shares dealings

Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres

Name and address of the Company:         Planisware SA
Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :        200 avenue de Paris
92320 Châtillon
France
(ISIN code : FR001400PFU4)

Issuer’s
name

Nom de l'émetteur		Issuer’s identifying code

Code Identifiant de l'émetteur		Date of transaction

Jour de la transaction		Identifying code of financial instrument

Code identifiant de l'instrument financier		Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)		Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares

Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)		Market (MIC code)

Marché
PLANISWARE SAPLNW08/09/2025FR001400PFU413,40017.8000 €XPAR
PLANISWARE SAPLNW09/09/2025FR001400PFU413,50018.1200 €XPAR
PLANISWARE SAPLNW10/09/2025FR001400PFU413,50018.3400 €XPAR
PLANISWARE SAPLNW11/09/2025FR001400PFU412,50018.3900 €XPAR
PLANISWARE SAPLNW12/09/2025FR001400PFU413,00018.3600 €XPAR
   TOTAL65,90018.1986 € 

