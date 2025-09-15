Planisware: Statement of own shares dealings from September 8 to September 12, 2025

Statement of own shares dealings
Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres
Name and address of the Company: Planisware SA
Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur : 200 avenue de Paris
92320 Châtillon
France
(ISIN code : FR001400PFU4)
|Issuer’s
name
Nom de l'émetteur
|Issuer’s identifying code
Code Identifiant de l'émetteur
|Date of transaction
Jour de la transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
Code identifiant de l'instrument financier
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|Market (MIC code)
Marché
|PLANISWARE SA
|PLNW
|08/09/2025
|FR001400PFU4
|13,400
|17.8000 €
|XPAR
|PLANISWARE SA
|PLNW
|09/09/2025
|FR001400PFU4
|13,500
|18.1200 €
|XPAR
|PLANISWARE SA
|PLNW
|10/09/2025
|FR001400PFU4
|13,500
|18.3400 €
|XPAR
|PLANISWARE SA
|PLNW
|11/09/2025
|FR001400PFU4
|12,500
|18.3900 €
|XPAR
|PLANISWARE SA
|PLNW
|12/09/2025
|FR001400PFU4
|13,000
|18.3600 €
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|65,900
|18.1986 €
