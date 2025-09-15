BNED ALERT: Block & Leviton Investigating Barnes & Noble for Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact the Firm to Recover Losses

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP is investigating Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Barnes & Noble investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/bned.

What is this all about?

Shares of Barnes & Noble stock price fell more than 20% on July 21, 2025, after the company disclosed delays in filing its annual report due to accounting errors. An internal investigation revealed that the company may have overstated accounts receivable by up to $23 million, raising concerns about the accuracy of its financial reporting. The company also admitted it expects to identify at least one material weakness in internal controls, suggesting its disclosure procedures were ineffective for multiple fiscal years.

On September 12, 2025, Barnes & Noble announced a delay filing its Form 10-Q for the period ending August 2, 2025, primarily due to the previously disclosed internal investigation.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Barnes & Noble Education, Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at shareholders@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com