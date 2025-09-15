Wreaths Across America Seeking Carriers to Help Move the Mission This December

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) has kicked off the 2025 wreath season! To date, there are more than 20 new loads of veterans’ wreaths needing delivery for Wreaths Across America Day, this year on Saturday, December 13. WAA is seeking carriers and professional drivers to join the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. As the program continues to grow, with over 5,200 participating locations nationwide this year, there are plenty of lanes available to match carriers’ needs

Click here to view open lanes for 2025.

“The WAA Honor Fleet is made up of trucking professionals who go the extra mile to serve those who served us. By hauling wreaths, drivers honor veterans laid to rest, and ensure the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach reaches every community,” said Courtney George, WAA Director of Trucking and Industry Relations. “Joining the Honor Fleet means making a meaningful and lasting impact in the lives of veterans and their families.”

Transportation companies joining the Honor Fleet contribute to a worthy cause and provide their professional drivers with a healing journey. For veterans or those who have lost loved ones in service to our country, this opportunity allows them to engage with grateful communities and participate in a deeply meaningful experience. Delivering the precious cargo of sponsored veterans’ wreaths is an honor, and WAA’s dedicated volunteers ensure drivers are met with gratitude and reminded of the significance of their contribution upon arrival.

“There are moments on the road with the Honor Fleet that take your breath away. Watching the wreaths move out across the country, with people lining the streets to honor our veterans, is humbling beyond words,” said Graig Morin, Owner and President of Brown Dog Carriers, LLC. “Joining the Honor Fleet gives your team a chance to honor fallen heroes, build stronger bonds, boost morale, and take pride in being part of a company that truly gives back.”

Drivers and transportation companies interested in making a difference in their community by joining the Honor Fleet can explore available lanes at learn.wreathsacrossamerica.org/2025-open-lanes-available or contact the WAA Transportation team trucking@wreathsacrossamerica.org to start the conversation.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

Please visit the Media Resources Page to download background, photos, logos, or other items to help you file your story. Please credit all imagery to WAA Staff.