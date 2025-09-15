Benevity Names Soraya Alexander as Chief Executive Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc. , the leading, global provider of social impact software, announced that Soraya Alexander will be its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective November 1, 2025. Alexander most recently served as President of GoFundMe Pro and Chief Operating Officer of GoFundMe, which was recognized as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential Companies in the World. This announcement follows the appointment of Christopher Maloof, current CEO, as the incoming chair of the Benevity Board of Directors.

"Chris has led Benevity through an important phase of growth and transformation, strengthening our foundation for innovation at scale,” said Benevity Founder and Board Member Bryan de Lottinville. “Soraya is an accomplished, people-centric leader with deep knowledge of the social impact space and a track record of creating connected communities. Her unique skills will help accelerate how we continue to best serve our clients and nonprofit partners at a time when the world needs Benevity and the work we do to be more ubiquitous than ever.”

During Alexander's tenure, GoFundMe grew into a global platform that helped over 190 million people raise more than US$40 billion for individuals and nonprofit organizations. She has also held leadership roles at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Time Inc., and PBS, where she drove digital transformation, loyalty, and community growth.

“The world's most enduring organizations are driven by purpose, and Benevity is the leader in bringing that purpose to life,” said Alexander. “I'm thrilled to join the team as we enter our next chapter, empowering people and businesses to multiply their impact.”

Alexander joins Benevity as innovation and transformation are accelerating. In May, the company unified giving, volunteering, grants and employee mobilization with the first Enterprise Impact Platform. This was quickly followed by Benevity’s appointment of the industry’s first Chief AI Officer to reimagine how we scale positive change. Benevity also recently expanded its Global Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) services, supporting faster and global disbursements to vetted nonprofits during this time of need, while simplifying tax-effective donation management for businesses.

“Benevity has long been recognized for defining corporate impact technology and exceptional client focus, helping companies and people realize their purpose," added Alexander. "This expertise and scale are an incredible foundation as we move forward and build the future of purpose at work. Benevity has big ambitions and a passionate team that is uniquely qualified to deliver innovation for our clients and the nonprofits who are driving meaningful change in their communities.”

“I could not be more pleased to welcome Soraya into the CEO role,” said Maloof. “She deeply understands our mission, both personally and professionally. Her track record at the intersection of technology and nonprofits, along with her sharp market focus, will help us serve our clients and nonprofit partners more effectively. She is the ideal steward to guide Benevity to the next phase of enterprise impact.”

Alexander serves on the Board of Directors of Symetra Financial, is the North America board member for Room to Read, and is a board member for Amplified Impact Partners. She holds a BA in Political Science from UC Berkeley and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Benevity

Benevity, a certified B Corporation, is the global leader in enterprise social impact software. Benevity’s all-in-one platform empowers the world’s most purpose-driven companies to seamlessly integrate corporate social responsibility into their core business strategy - driving measurable, scalable, and lasting impact. Benevity has distributed more than $34.5 billion to more than 500,000 nonprofit organizations and enabled more than 8.5 million changemakers worldwide since 2008, empowering organizations to build trust, engage employees, boost retention, and drive innovation. Its unified platform supports giving, volunteering, granting, and employee mobilization - backed by intelligent insights and a secure, global infrastructure. For more information, visit benevity.com.