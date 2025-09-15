BetCoinCash Launches ICO Presale, Live MVP, and Exclusive Airdrop Campaign

New York, NY, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

September 15, 2025 — BetCoinCash, a decentralized sports betting platform built on Solana, today announced the official launch of its ICO presale, starting at just $0.02 per BCC token. Early supporters can now participate in a continuous exponential pricing model, where every purchase increases the token price — rewarding those who join earliest.

Alongside the presale, BetCoinCash is also unveiling a live MVP, giving users immediate access to fair, transparent, and on-chain sports betting. Players can connect their Phantom wallets at app.betcoincash.io to place bets instantly - no signup, no KYC, just decentralized betting in action.

To celebrate the launch, BetCoinCash has introduced a limited-time airdrop promotion: anyone who signs up for the newsletter at betcoincash.io/waitinglist will receive 100 BCC tokens at the end of the presale.

Tokenomics Built for the Community

The total supply of BCC tokens will be determined at the conclusion of the presale, with 50% allocated to early backers. This dynamic model ties token creation directly to community participation, ensuring fairness and preventing arbitrary inflation.

Key Features of BetCoinCash

Exponential Token Pricing – Price rises with every purchase.





Zero House Edge – 99% of losing stakes go back to winners.





DAO Governance – Token holders guide platform development.





Staking Rewards – 90% of fees distributed to the community.





On-Chain Transparency – All bets and payouts are verifiable in real time.





A Fairer Alternative to Traditional Betting

Traditional sportsbooks impose hidden fees, strict limits, and delayed withdrawals. BetCoinCash flips this model by offering:

0% house edge vs. 5–15% margins.





Phantom wallet access vs. KYC restrictions.





Instant smart contract payouts vs. withdrawal delays.





Full blockchain transparency vs. opaque odds.





MVP Live Now, Full Launch Ahead

BetCoinCash’s fully functional MVP is live today at app.betcoincash.io. Users can test the platform instantly and experience decentralized betting firsthand.

Looking ahead, the full launch in Q1 2026 will bring multi-sport betting pools, staking rewards, and DAO voting.

Quinten, CEO and Co-Founder of BetCoinCash, commented:

“Traditional betting platforms are built to profit at players’ expense. BetCoinCash changes that by eliminating the house edge, redistributing rewards, and making users true owners of the ecosystem.”

How to Participate

Join the ICO Presale at betcoincash.io/presale — starting at just $0.02 per token.





Try the MVP instantly at app.betcoincash.io.





Claim 100 free BCC tokens by signing up for the newsletter at betcoincash.io/waitinglist.





About BetCoinCash

BetCoinCash is a decentralized sports betting platform built on Solana to deliver fairness, transparency, and community ownership. By removing the house edge and returning the majority of fees to token holders, BetCoinCash creates a betting ecosystem where players are also stakeholders.