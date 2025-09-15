USA TODAY Deploys Taboola’s DeeperDive AI Answer Engine for All Audiences

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) today announced DeeperDive , an industry-first Gen AI answer engine created by Taboola (NASDAQ: TBLA) is now fully implemented on USA TODAY for an audience of over 195 million monthly unique visitors. After completing a successful beta, DeeperDive delivers the power of GenAI conversations directly on USA TODAY’s platform for all users, tapping into years of proprietary, real-time, high-quality content created by journalists and editors at USA TODAY and across the USA TODAY Network. Gannett is the first U.S. publisher to launch the DeeperDive technology connecting readers with clear responses to the topics they want to know as well as real-time content exclusively from USA TODAY and the USA TODAY Network.

“Fully embedding DeeperDive as part of USA TODAY is a first for the industry, but it’s especially significant for our brand as we embrace innovation for the benefit of our readers,” said Michael Reed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gannett | USA TODAY Network. “The Taboola partnership gives us the opportunity to further deliver on our promise to enrich and empower the communities we serve because DeeperDive provides our valued audiences with trusted relevant content, which in turn, is expected to drive stronger advertising CPMs as we capitalize on this new revenue channel to deliver curated ads and increased engagement from readers who are more likely to become subscribers. We are excited about the potential DeeperDive has to create more value for readers and unlock a new way to monetize, going beyond conversations with readers that provide helpful answers, and exploring ways for advertisers to connect directly with readers expressing high intent to purchase. The next phase of this partnership will entail embedding agents to allow readers seamless and efficient purchasing opportunities that are tailored to their interests.”

With a deeper understanding of the topics users are searching for, DeeperDive delivers AI-generated responses enriched with relevant stories and deeper context. This innovation provides readers with more comprehensive understanding to their query, whether they’re seeking local travel recommendations, trending sports coverage, or the latest political updates. By providing answers rooted in trusted journalism, DeeperDive addresses the challenges posed by AI search engines that utilize content without proper licensing of original reporting and content.

“We believe this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for publishers and the Open Web. With DeeperDive, we’re moving the industry from Pageviews to Generative AI Conversations, and from clicks to transactions rooted in what I see as the most valuable part of the LLM market – decisions that matter. Consumers may ask questions using consumer GenAI engines, but when it comes to choices that require trust and conviction, where to travel with their family, which financial step to take, or whether to buy a product – USA TODAY is where they turn,” said Adam Singolda, CEO & Founder, Taboola. “Now, with DeeperDive available to everyone, more than 100 million people can have those trusted conversations directly with USA TODAY. In Q4, we will begin testing advertising LLM experiences with several major brand partners. I’m deeply thankful to Mike Reed and the USA TODAY team for their vision and partnership. This is only the beginning of what we can build together.”

The DeeperDive beta launched in June to a percentage of USA TODAY readers. As performance exceeded expectations, testing was expanded to additional users. Learn more about Taboola’s DeeperDive or view a demo of the platform here .





