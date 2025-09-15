New Silver Introduces Commercial Real Estate Loan Program

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- New Silver, a leading lending platform for real estate investors, announced the launch of its small-balance commercial real estate loan program. This new offering provides experienced investors with short-term financing options across asset classes, including multifamily, mixed-use, retail and industrial properties.

“Small-balance commercial real estate has been an underserved market where many projects require flexible capital that isn’t always available through traditional channels,” said James Keegan, director of business development at New Silver. “With this new offering, New Silver is expanding access to financing for commercial properties nationwide, empowering investors to unlock opportunities that drive growth and revitalization.”

Commercial Real Estate Loan Program Details

Loan amounts: $2 million – $15 million





$2 million – $15 million Term lengths: 12–24 months





12–24 months Max LTARV (Loan-to-After-Repair-Value): Up to 70%





Up to 70% Max LTC (Loan-to-Cost): Up to 80%





Up to 80% Eligible transactions: purchases, purchases with rehab, rate-and-term refinances





purchases, purchases with rehab, rate-and-term refinances Experience requirement: minimum two years and five completed projects





This move positions New Silver to serve a broader segment of the real estate investment market by offering capital solutions beyond residential properties. The small-balance commercial loan program is designed to meet the needs of seasoned investors seeking speed, flexibility and competitive terms.

By entering the commercial real estate space, New Silver is capturing opportunities across both residential and commercial sectors while strengthening its position as a trusted partner for real estate entrepreneurs nationwide.

About New Silver:

New Silver is a fintech company with a mission - helping to improve local communities by providing fast, convenient and flexible capital to real estate investors. New Silver uses data and technology to provide their clients with fast approvals and certainty of execution while maintaining high-touch customer service to wow them across the entirety of their journey. The growing company is headquartered in Connecticut, with a global presence. New Silver is driven by their goal to be the fastest lender in the U.S., so they move quickly, but carefully. Innovation is the name of the game and no idea is too out of the box for them because their motto is: Financing Outside The Box.

