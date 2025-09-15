Skyward Specialty Recruits Christopher Zitzmann to Lead Inland Marine and Transactional Property

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.™ (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“Skyward Specialty” or “the Company”), a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, recruited Christopher Zitzmann as President of Inland Marine and Transactional Property.

With more than two decades of experience in the property and inland marine markets, Zitzmann is known for his deep industry expertise, leadership and building strong client relationships. He joins Skyward Specialty from MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc., where he led national underwriting operations and strategy in his role as National Underwriting Manager and Senior Vice President for Excess & Surplus Lines Property.

In his new role, Zitzmann will spearhead growth and innovation across the Company’s inland marine and transactional property businesses, advancing Skyward Specialty’s leadership in these highly specialized markets.

“Investing in the industry’s top talent continues to be key to how we win in select markets. Christopher brings a remarkable blend of industry insight and a proven track record of cultivating high-performing underwriting teams, making him an outstanding fit for Skyward Specialty,” said John Burkhart, president, Specialty Lines & Industry Solutions. “His deep industry relationships and nuanced understanding of the property market will be instrumental as we continue to expand our position and deliver exceptional value to our partners.”

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through nine underwriting divisions — Accident & Health, Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance, Captives, Construction & Energy Solutions, Global Property, Professional Lines, Specialty Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty’s subsidiary insurance companies consist of Great Midwest Insurance Company, Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

Media Contact

Haley Doughty

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

713-935-4944

hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com

Investor Contact

Natalie Schoolcraft

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

614-494-4988

nschoolcraft@skywardinsurance.com