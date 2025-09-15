Jackbit BTC Casino Launches a New Welcome Bonus for Crypto Players in 2025

Glendale, CA, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Beginning in 2025, Jackbit Crypto Casino , operated by Ryker B.V. , has announced that all new crypto casino players who join the site will now be eligible for the same welcome bonuses claimed by existing fiat customers. With the move, Jackbit plans to officially recognize digital asset users as part of its ongoing promotional offerings.

The welcome offer for casino players is 100 free spins , originating from the first deposit of 50 USD or more. To claim the offer, new members must enter the promo code " WELCOME " under the "FreeSpin Promo" section in their account within 24 hours of making the deposit, and the spins must also be used within 24 hours of being credited.

The free spins apply to the casino slot title, Sky Lanterns, subject to availability in the player's jurisdiction. Although winnings from the free spins are capped at 100 USD, they are added directly to the real balance and have no wagering requirement.

The general terms, however, state that the total of the deposit plus the winnings from the spins must be wagered a minimum of one time before being withdrawn, with stakes of 1.3 or less odds (not counted as wagering).

The welcome bonus for new sports bettors offers 100% reimbursement of the first bet lost, up to 100 USD. To qualify, members must place a minimum stake of 20 USD, consisting of at least four positions with minimum odds of 1.4 decimal or -250 American odds.

In addition to its exciting welcome offers, Jackbit bitcoin casino also has some other ongoing promotions. The 3+1 sports betting bonus offers a free bet after every 3 consecutive qualifying bets, to a maximum of 100 USD. Bet Insurance offers a 10 percent cashback bonus as a free bet on eligible wagers, up to 100 USD.

Players will have weekly tournaments, with casino competitions paying 40,000 USD, and sports betting competitions paying 20,000 USD. There's also a daily instant games competition with a prize pool of 500 USD.

The Rakeback VIP Club continues to reward players with loyalty points across the whole site when playing. Players can convert those loyalty points into cash, and there are no wagering requirements on them.

Loyalty points are worth between 5 and 30 percent of the bets. Having 100 points equals 1 USD, and players can request cash after a minimum of 500 points. Conversion of points to cash will vary based on the player’s tier.

For those who enjoy cryptocurrency, the welcome bonus is a timely addition. The crypto casino platform also supports an extensive list of 17+ cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Tether, Binance Coin, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Monero, Tron, USD Coin, Solana, Binance USD, Polygon, Dai, and Shiba Inu. Payments are instant, both for crypto withdrawals and deposits.

Jackbit's move towards accepting crypto for its welcome bonus reflects its aim to onboard as many digital asset users as fiat depositors, and consolidate its existing promotional offerings while emphasizing instant payments, regulatory compliance, and responsible gambling commitments.

The crypto casino platform, founded in 2022 and licensed in Curaçao, has more than 7,000 casino games, 200 live casino titles, and a sportsbook covering over 140 sports and thousands of events.