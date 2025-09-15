AppFolio Named to Fortune’s Future 50 and Best Workplaces in Technology Lists

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF), the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, today announced it has been named to Fortune magazine’s 2025 Future 50 and the Best Workplaces in Technology™ lists. These dual recognitions affirm the company’s success in driving industry-leading innovation, customer impact, and great people and culture.

The Fortune Future 50 is an annual list that ranks global companies by their future growth potential, developed by Fortune and the Boston Consulting Group. The index assesses a company's vitality by evaluating both market-based growth prospects and the company's capacity to deliver on that potential through strategic orientation, technology, people, and structure. The Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology list is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 157,000 current employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the technology industry.

These accolades come on the heels of additional recognition the company has received throughout 2025, including:

“At AppFolio, we focus on improving people’s lives through our innovation. We power the future — by building a new way for the industry to work, maximizing our customers' performance, so they can focus on building thriving communities,” said Shane Trigg, President and CEO of AppFolio. “This recognition reinforces our beliefs that great people make a great company, and that innovation powers success.”

About AppFolio

AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com.