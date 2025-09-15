YaznoX Announces Comprehensive Security Infrastructure Upgrade Following Cybersecurity Incident

DENVER, Colo., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YaznoX, a leading digital asset exchange, today announced the successful completion of comprehensive security infrastructure upgrades following a recent cybersecurity incident. The enhanced security framework, developed in partnership with Palo Alto Networks, establishes YaznoX as one of the most secure digital asset trading platforms in the region, with security standards that meet or exceed those of major global exchanges.

The announcement reinforces YaznoX's unwavering commitment to user protection and platform security. Despite the recent cyberattack, no customer funds or personal data were compromised, demonstrating the effectiveness of YaznoX's existing protective systems and validating the exchange's robust security architecture.

Zero Customer Impact Validates Existing Security Measures





YaznoX reports that the recent cybersecurity incident resulted in no financial losses or data breaches for customers. The attack, which affected only Android users while leaving iOS users completely unaffected, was successfully contained through YaznoX's multi-layered security protocols.

The incident response demonstrated several key strengths of YaznoX's security infrastructure:

Complete Fund Protection : No customer assets were compromised or accessed

: No customer assets were compromised or accessed Data Security Maintained : Personal information remained fully protected

: Personal information remained fully protected Platform Isolation : iOS users experienced no service disruption

: iOS users experienced no service disruption Rapid Response : Immediate containment and investigation protocols activated

: Immediate containment and investigation protocols activated Transparent Communication : Users received timely updates throughout the incident

: Users received timely updates throughout the incident System Resilience: Core trading operations continued without interruption

"Our primary responsibility is protecting our users' assets and data," said Max Baron, contact person at YaznoX. "While no security incident is welcome, this event validated our existing protections and accelerated our planned security enhancements to ensure even stronger protection for our community."

Strategic Partnership with Global Security Leader

Following comprehensive investigation, YaznoX's technical team, working with external security specialists, successfully traced the attack to a state-sponsored hacker group based in North Korea—the same organization responsible for targeting other major exchanges including Bybit in February 2025. This intelligence led YaznoX to establish a strategic partnership with Palo Alto Networks, a world-leading cybersecurity company trusted by major financial institutions and government agencies globally.

The collaboration with Palo Alto Networks brings enterprise-grade security capabilities to YaznoX, including advanced threat detection, next-generation firewall protection, and real-time threat intelligence sharing. This partnership positions YaznoX with security infrastructure comparable to traditional financial institutions and government organizations.

"Learning from industry incidents and partnering with the best security providers demonstrates our proactive approach to platform protection," explained Max Baron, Technical Manager at YaznoX. "Our collaboration with Palo Alto Networks ensures YaznoX users benefit from the same level of protection used by the world's most security-conscious organizations."

Enhanced Security Framework Exceeds Industry Standards

YaznoX's upgraded security infrastructure incorporates multiple layers of advanced protection through its partnership with Palo Alto Networks. The comprehensive security framework includes next-generation firewalls, sophisticated intrusion detection systems, advanced cloud security protocols, and continuous threat intelligence monitoring.

These enhancements enable YaznoX to proactively identify and neutralize potential security threats before they can impact users or platform operations. The upgraded system provides real-time monitoring, automated threat response, and continuous security assessment to maintain the highest levels of protection.

The enhanced security measures position YaznoX with protection standards that meet or exceed those implemented by major global exchanges, ensuring users can trade with confidence on one of the most secure platforms in the digital asset industry.

Strengthened Platform Delivers Enhanced User Experience

The security infrastructure upgrades extend beyond threat protection to deliver improved platform stability and user experience. YaznoX users can expect enhanced system reliability, faster transaction processing, and more robust data protection across all platform interactions.

Looking forward, YaznoX continues to invest in cutting-edge security technologies and partnerships to maintain its position as a leader in digital asset exchange security. The platform's commitment to user protection remains the foundation of all operational and strategic decisions.

About YaznoX

YaznoX is a leading digital asset exchange committed to providing users with secure, reliable, and efficient cryptocurrency trading services. The platform combines advanced trading technologies with institutional-grade security measures to deliver a comprehensive digital asset trading experience.

Through strategic partnerships with industry-leading security providers and continuous investment in platform enhancements, YaznoX maintains its position as one of the most trusted and secure digital asset exchanges in the market. The platform serves users globally with a focus on security, transparency, and user-centric service delivery.

Contact Information

YaznoX

Website: https://yaznox.com/

Email: support@yaznox.com

Press Contact: Max Baron

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by YaznoX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9eac889d-8044-455b-a731-3f8482405e31