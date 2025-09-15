2025 International New Energy Expo Opens in Changzhou, China

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sept. 13, the 2025 International New Energy Expo, themed "New Energy · New Power · New Changzhou," officially opened in Changzhou, China. As a highland of China's new energy industry, Changzhou has built a complete ecosystem integrating power generation, storage, transmission, consumption and networking. From January to July this year, the output value of the city's designated-size new energy enterprises exceeded 507.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.3%. It ranks among the top in China in terms of industrial agglomeration and has maintained the first place in investment attractiveness for three consecutive years.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

At the opening ceremony of the 2025 International New Energy Expo, 33 key projects were signed, covering multiple cutting-edge fields, including green hydrogen, energy storage, and smart energy management, with a total investment exceeding 33.7 billion yuan. International cooperation stood out as a highlight, with several global enterprises announcing plans to work closely with Changzhou in green hydrogen, energy storage, and other areas to jointly advance global energy transition. The launch of these projects and the deepening of international cooperation will further strengthen the integration and international competitiveness of Changzhou's new energy industrial chain.

At the expo, a number of leading new energy enterprises in Changzhou showcased their latest breakthroughs in fields such as ultra-fast charging batteries and high-efficiency photovoltaic modules. The expo pioneered an integrated "exhibition + event" model, launching a public carnival in partnership with the "Jiangsu Football City League" to bring new energy technologies closer to the public. The exhibition area focused on presenting innovative applications such as new photovoltaic products, virtual power plants and embodied robots, fully demonstrating the industrial panorama from technological R&D to real-world applications.

Taking the expo as an opportunity, Changzhou is embracing innovation to answer the era's call for green development and contribute Chinese wisdom to the global new energy transition. Changzhou International Communication Center stated that the city will continue to leverage its advantages in manufacturing and application, accelerate scenario innovation and industrial collaboration, build a new energy highland with international influence, and provide a "Changzhou Solution" for building a global energy innovation community.

Source: 2025 International New Energy Expo