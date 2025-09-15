VetsForever Surges in Growth, Recovering $5M+ for Clients and Taking National Stage This Fall

Dallas, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VetsForever, a VA-accredited law group dedicated to helping veterans successfully navigate the VA claims process, is proud to share its continued growth, increasing impact, and upcoming presence at major military community events this fall. Co-founded in 2022 by U.S. Navy veteran Trinidad Aguirre, VetsForever is a veteran-run law group that brings expert legal representation to service-disabled veterans seeking VA benefits. Since its inception, the Dallas-based firm has helped thousands of clients access a cumulative $5 million in total backpay, delivering results in months rather than years.

Aguirre’s personal experience navigating the confusing and often frustrating VA claims process inspired him to launch VetsForever with a mission to ensure every veteran has access to expert, accredited legal support. Today, the firm is composed of more than 25 employees, with over 90% of the staff being service-connected disabled veterans who bring empathy, insight, and first-hand experience to every case.

“This work is personal. Every client we help represents a version of ourselves, someone who wore the uniform and now needs support,” says Trinidad Aguirre, co-founder and CEO of VetsForever. “We know the system because we’ve been through it, and that’s exactly why we show up every day to make sure no veteran gets left behind.”

VetsForever stands apart as the only VA-accredited law firm that helps all veterans, regardless of disability status, and supports clients with VA claims and military discharge upgrades. Since receiving VA accreditation just over a year ago, the firm’s growth has been rapid, assisting over 1,500 veterans and delivering $3 million in backpay in just the first 6 months post-accreditation. VetsForever is currently on track to serve over 2,500 veterans by the end of 2025.

“We’re proud of the impact we’ve made so far, but we’re just getting started,” says Jake Pugh, Chief Legal Officer at VetsForever and retired U.S. Air Force JAG Officer. “As we grow, we’re staying focused on standing with veterans, fighting for their rightfully deserved benefits, and pushing for a better, more accessible VA claims process.”

Stepping Into the Spotlight This Fall

Military Influencer Conference (MIC) September 21-24 in Atlanta

CEO Trinidad Aguirre, Chief Legal Officer Jake Pugh, and Chief Operating Officer and retired Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Chris Ward will share insights on the importance of VA accreditation and how veterans can best advocate for their disability claims.

MCON October 23-25 in Las Vegas

Aguirre, Pugh, and Ward will join the broader military community in celebrating military culture, service, and connection. Attendees will learn more about the best way to approach their VA disability claim process. VetsForever is the premier conference app sponsor.

Military Makeover airing on Lifetime TV

VetsForever is honored to partner with Military Makeover on a special episode featuring a heartfelt home transformation for a deserving veteran family. The episode, part of season 44, will be hosted by Montel Williams, a decorated Navy and Marine Corps veteran with 22 years of service.

About VetsForever

VetsForever is a VA-accredited law group (VA Accreditation Number: 55664) founded in 2022 by 100% service-disabled veterans Trinidad Aguirre, Chris Ward, and Jacob Pugh. VetsForever is dedicated to helping veterans successfully navigate the complexity of the VA claims process to get them the benefits and compensation they earned. For more information, visit vetsforever.com. Connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

